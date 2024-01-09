6 most iconic winning speeches in history of Golden Globe Awards; from Meryl Streep to Oprah Winfrey

The Golden Globe Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in film and television, are renowned for not only honoring outstanding talent but also for the iconic speeches delivered by the winners. These moments become indelible as artists seize the opportunity to express gratitude, share insights, and sometimes make impactful statements on societal issues.

From Meryl Streep's powerful stance on empathy to Oprah Winfrey's stirring words on equality, the winners utilize the global stage to leave an enduring mark. These speeches transcend the awards ceremony, resonating with audiences and contributing to the rich tapestry of Hollywood's history.

Meryl Streep (2017)

At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Meryl Streep used her platform to address diversity issues and criticize then-President-elect Donald Trump. She spoke passionately about the importance of empathy and the arts, stating, "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." Streep's powerful speech resonated beyond the awards ceremony, sparking discussions on social and political issues.

Oprah Winfrey (2018)

Oprah Winfrey's acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards was a historic moment. Her speech focused on the #MeToo movement and systemic racism, making a powerful statement about the need for change. Oprah's inspiring words, "A new day is on the horizon!" became a rallying cry for those advocating for equality and justice. The speech earned her widespread praise and fueled speculation about her potential entry into politics.

Tom Hanks (2020)

Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Hanks reflected on his career in his acceptance speech, expressing gratitude for his family and colleagues. He emphasized the importance of mentorship in the entertainment industry, encouraging the next generation to learn from those who came before them. Hanks' speech showcased his humility and genuine appreciation for the collaborative nature of filmmaking.

Emma Stone (2017)

Emma Stone won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in La La Land at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. In her acceptance speech, Stone expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on a film that celebrated dreamers. Her words, "This is a film for dreamers," resonated with audiences and reflected the film's themes of hope and creativity. Stone's heartfelt speech showcased her humility and appreciation for the art of storytelling.

Viola Davis (2017)

Viola Davis, the acclaimed winner for her performance in Fences, emphasized the rarity of Hollywood adapting plays to the screen, acknowledging that while it may not be a commercial blockbuster, it unquestionably resonates with art and heart. Davis expressed gratitude to her co-star and director, Denzel Washington, describing him as an "extraordinary leader." Washington had received a nomination in the best actor category.

She dedicated her award to her father, Dan Davis, who was born in 1936. Despite having a fifth-grade education and learning to read at the age of 15, he groomed horses. Viola emphasized that his unique story deserved to be told, and August Wilson brought it to life. At the Beverly Hilton, Viola shared her father's narrative, emphasizing its significance and how August Wilson, through Fences, gave a voice to his compelling journey.

Kieran Culkin (2024)

Upon clinching his first Golden Globe after five nominations, Kieran Culkin, known for his role as Roman Roy in Succession, delivered a memorable acceptance speech that captured both humor and humility. As he ascended the stage, Culkin candidly dubbed the moment a "nightmare," expressing surprise at the standing ovation. A playful admission of burping and indigestion followed, with a quick nod to his wife, Jazz Charton, who had advised him to keep it simple.

Reflecting on a nomination two decades prior, Culkin confessed, “Sorry, burping, indigestion, I didn't need to say that. Otherwise, this is a nice moment for me. I was—[laughing] I've blown it already, Jazz, you were right. She said, just say thanks and leave. You were right! I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago. And when that moment passed, I sorta remember thinking, I'm never gonna be back in this room again and, which was fine, whatever. Thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple of times. It's nice, but I sort of accepted I was never gonna be on stage. So this is a nice moment; suck it, Pedro! Sorry! [Laughs] Mine. Really quickly, I'd just like to thank everybody in Succession, Jesse [Armstrong], writers, an amazing cast. Everybody that showed up, that believed in this thing and it was very cool. Like this isn't mine; this is one for the team."

In the closing moments, Culkin extended heartfelt thanks to his manager, recognizing their support. His wife, Jazz, received appreciation for weathering the challenges of the industry alongside him. The actor concluded with a shout-out to his "wonderful" mother, expressing profound thanks for her unwavering support. Culkin's speech, a blend of self-deprecation, humor, and genuine gratitude, left an indelible mark on the Golden Globe ceremony.

