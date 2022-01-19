6 PHOTOS of Andrew Garfield that prove he's 'Amazing' and not just as Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield managed to give us not one but two highly emotional performances in 2021, with Tick, Tick... Boom! and Spider-Man: No Way Home. If watching the actor show off his impressive singing skills in the former was anything less, seeing him make a comeback sporting the Spider-Man costume left us completely over the moon. While fans have been calling for Andrew's return to his The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, we are here to tell you, Spider-Man or not, Andrew Garfield is surely amazing.

The actor has already kicked off the new year on a fabulous note with his Golde Globe win for Best Actor in a musical/comedy category and we think it may just be the start for him whose acclaimed performance is sure to win more accolades. As the actor looks forward to a splendid year ahead and we wait for his other major projects to release soon, here's a look at some of Andrew's best photos that prove, they don't make nice men like him anymore.

Suited up and sorted

If there's one thing we really appreciate about Andrew Garfield, it's that he's one of Hollywood's best-dressed men and never fails to impress us with his fashion choices. The only thing better than Andrew Garfield in his Spider-Man suit is Andrew Garfield in a crisp, tailor-made suit.

Andrew Garfield's smouldering stare

While we love how the actor often chooses projects that have challenging roles for him. We do hope to see Garfield take on an easy-breezy rom-com role, just so we can fanboy/fangirl over his smouldering stares.

Andrew Garfield's perfect side profile

If Chris Evans and sweaters became a thing after Knives Out, we think turtlenecks and Andrew Garfield also surely have a separate fanbase for itself.

Talk about perfect smiles

We bet everyone who watched The Amazing Spider-Man hoped they would have been Gwen Stacy. Who wouldn't want to be romanced by Garfield after all?

Monochrome magic

This photo is just to bless your day with a monochrome photo of Andrew Garfield. Sadly, the actor isn't there on social media otherwise we would have been lucky to see him in a stunning monochrome selfie as well.

Andrew's adorable laugh

Garfield fans surely know this well that the actor's laugh is beyond precious. The actor is known to have a brilliant sense of humour and you will see him joking around at the most unlikely bits in interviews as well.

