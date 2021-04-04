6 PHOTOS of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik with baby Khai that are beyond adorable

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the cutest couples and even more adorable parents to Khai and these adorable pictures prove just that.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are hands down one of the cutest celebrity couples and now the coolest parents too. The duo welcomed their baby daughter Khai in September 2020. Gigi even proudly added her daughter's name to her Instagram bio, which says "Khai's mom." Both Zayn and Gigi are doting parents to their little one and are often seen sharing their cute moments with her on Instagram. From the heart-melting announcement of welcoming their baby into the world to taking her out on a stroll together, the couple has always left their fans smiling wide.

As per TMZ report, Zayn and Gigi's daughter was named Khai in honour of both their cultures. The name Khai means “crowned" and reportedly it is also a tribute to Gigi's late paternal grandmother, who was named Khairia Daher Hadid. While Zayn is known to be quite private when it comes to his personal life, the singer has expressed beautifully what he feels for his daughter. The Pillowtalk singer in his announcement post on Instagram about the birth of his daughter had written, "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Gigi had welcomed her daughter in a home birth at her farm in Pennsylvania in September 2020. Ever since we have been getting cute glimpses of the little one on their social media and we bet you can't get over some of these pictures.

Here's looking at some of Gigi and Zayn's cutest photos with Khai:

Aren't these pictures of Zayn and Gigi along with baby Khai the cutest?

ALSO READ: Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid secretly married? Here's the truth

Share your comment ×