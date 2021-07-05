6 PHOTOS of newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani that are pure love

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently tied the knot and we are taking a trip down memory lane to see their most romantic moments together.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 3, 2021. The couple after announcing their engagement in October 2020, faced several delays for their wedding due to the pandemic. While we are still waiting to see photos from the couple's gorgeous Oklahoma wedding, there's no denying that every photo of the duo shows the adorable romance they share.

As the couple officially begin their journey as a married couple, we take a trip down memory lane and take a look at their sweetest moments together. From stealing steamy kisses to making stylish red carpet appearances, Blake and Gwen have done it all.

Not only has the duo managed to give couple goals with their romance, but they have also given family goals as a blended unit. Blake is known to be very close to Stefani's three children whom she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale.

Among the many stunning appearances that Blake and Gwen have made together, the duo's iconic Grammys 2020 performance remains on top. The couple sang Nobody But You together and while talking about their emotional performance, Blake said, "Gwen was crying when we even just talked about singing it together at all. It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and, musically, I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do. Everything just kind of aligned and came together, and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments", via ET.

Take a look at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's adorable pictures together:

Let's hope we get to see the newlywed couple's wedding photos soon too!

ALSO READ: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tie the knot in an intimate ceremony over the 4th of July weekend

Share your comment ×