6 Shows Canceled By Hulu That We Want Back; From UnPrisoned To The Fool

Hulu has given us some of the most intriguing shows. However, the streamer broke our hearts the day it canceled those series. This list is a remembrance of all those unsung heroes, the shows that helped us rise above tough times and enjoy the moments even more when our life was at its peak.

Without any further delay, let's have a look at these shows that still live in our memories.

UnPrisoned

The aforementioned series stars Kerry Washington. It talks about a therapist and a single mom who is trying to get her life together. This show sheds light on the lady as her father is let out of prison, and the family is trying to start a new life.

Black Cake

If you love mysteries, you have probably ventured on this ground. This show follows the aftermath of the mysterious disappearance of Bride Covey. The character in question disappears in the ocean. This Hulu show was canceled right after its first season.

Life & Beth

Life & Beth is about a wine salesperson who faces a huge life crisis following her mother’s death.

The Other Black Girl

The Other Black Girl is based on a famous novel of the same name. It talks about an editorial assistant who works at an NYC publishing firm. The show was canceled following not-so-great reviews from its viewers.

Death & Other Details

The above-stated show focused on a murder that had happened on a cruise. Although it has a huge fanbase, the show was canceled due to poor reception.

The Fool

The Fool happens to be a comedy show about a man working at a rehabilitation center. While he lives with his mom and grandma, there are many adventures ahead of him.

