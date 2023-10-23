6 Time Travel anime to watch if you can't get enough of Marvel's Loki Season 2 on Disney; Tokyo Revengers, and Steins;Gate are a must watch

Anime is a very flexible medium of storytelling. There are some things that one can’t accomplish with the constraints of a live action show that can be easily done with anime. Especially for a story that utilizes the concept of time travel.

With the Loki series on Disney being such a hit with the audience, here are 6 anime which will soothe your craving for more time-travel content.

1. Tokyo Revengers

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Seasons & Episodes: 2 seasons & 37 episodes

Tokyo Revengers combines a time travel do-over plot with classic delinquent themes, following Takemichi Hanagaki's quest to save his girlfriend by altering the past. The series caters to fans of both sci-fi and delinquent genres, emphasizing personal transformation and featuring intense brawls as its core elements.



2. Steins; Gate

Where to Watch: Disney+

Seasons & Episodes: 1 season & 24 episodes

Steins; Gate boasts impeccable time-travel mechanics, primarily centered on stable time loops and parallel timelines. The series also offers a diverse range of character designs. Its iconic protagonist, known for his verbose nature, is brilliantly voiced by Mamoru Miyano in Japanese and J. Michael Tatum in English.

Both actors deliver career-defining performances as Okabe, capturing his gradual unraveling during his time-travel endeavors. Okabe's journey takes a toll on him, pushing him to the brink, and the exceptional voice acting in Steins;Gate surpasses even Disney's standards.

3. Nobunaga Concerto

Where to Watch: CrunchyRoll

Seasons & Episodes: 1 season, 10 episodes

Nobunaga Concerto, penned by Ayumi Ishii, is a beautifully crafted manga that found equal popularity in its ten-episode anime adaptation.

The story revolves around Saburo, a scatter-brained high schooler, who unexpectedly lands in Japan's Sengoku era and assumes the identity of Oda Nobunaga, the Akechi Clan leader. The series prioritizes historical accuracy and showcases an impressive rotoscope technique, though it leans more on presenting facts than fostering deep character connections.

Despite an unresolved ending, the cliffhanger shouldn't deter fans from enjoying this compelling series.

4. Thermae Romae

Where to Watch: Netflix

Seasons & Episodes: 1 season 6 episodes+11 ONAs

If you're a fan of the tried-and-true '80s movie formula where an out-of-touch character from the past ends up in the present, Thermae Romae is the perfect pick. Meet Lucius, an ancient Roman bathhouse architect who not only loses his job but also discovers a peculiar time-travel route through a Roman bath sinkhole, transporting him to modern Japan.

Lucius's wide-eyed fascination with modern Japanese conveniences like high-tech toilets and soda pop provides a delightful blend of shock and amusement. Thermae Romae is a standout anime for its refreshingly unique take on time travel, offering a light-hearted and entertaining experience. Completing the concise three-episode series might leave you eager to explore the exceptionally well-crafted live-action adaptation.

5. Tatami Galaxy

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Seasons & Episodes: 1 Season, 11 Episodes + 6 ONAs, 1 FIlm

Tatami Galaxy employs a Groundhog Day-like concept where Watashi relives his first day of college, relentlessly chasing the elusive rose-colored campus life.

This 11-episode series, while maintaining a consistent episode structure, stands out due to its strikingly original style and a captivating soundtrack. The conclusion beautifully accentuates the optimistic facets of time travel, emphasizing that it's not about making a perfect choice, but about making one and savoring it to the fullest. Tatami Galaxy is a unique and thought-provoking anime experience.

6. Erased

Where to Watch: Netflix

Seasons & Episodes: 1 season & 12 episodes

Discussing Erased inevitably draws parallels with The Butterfly Effect and the video game Life Is Strange, all sharing common themes and time-travel elements. The protagonist, Satou, possesses the ability to rewind time briefly to prevent disasters, albeit with imperfect control.

However, when accused of matricide, Satou's enigmatic gift thrusts him back to his high school days, just before a classmate's murder by a serial killer. As fans of The Butterfly Effect are aware, Erased Satou faces a formidable challenge despite his time-altering powers.

