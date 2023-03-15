6 times Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber feuded with each other online

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's social media drama might have been dominating the headlines lately. However, it is in no way a new state of affairs. Before Gomez and Bieber’s ‘eyebrow’ feud, there has been more than one instance when the two ladies have found themselves in the middle of an online altercation or drama, either intentionally or unintentionally.

Both Selena and Hailey dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018. After Bieber’s final split with the Rare singer in 2018, he tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin Bieber in a matter of two months, leaving all fans shocked. While Hailey and Selena have clarified that there is no bad blood between them, fans have not yet moved on from the love triangle that is Justin, Selena, and Hailey. Thus, although all parties involved claim to move on, the fans have yet not.

So, this is the perfect article for anyone who wants some clarity on the whole Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama as we lay down the 6 times both of them had a feud on social media.

Hailey Bieber puts an Instagram story after Selena Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me releases

On October 23, 2019, Hailey Bieber faced backlash from fans after she uploaded an Instagram story featuring a screenshot of the song ‘I’ll Kill You’ by Summer Walker. This was right after Selena’s song Lose You To Love Me came out. Hailey responded to a post uploaded by Just Jared and commented, “Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response'. This is complete BS,” as reported by PEOPLE.

Selena Gomez says she does not stand for ‘women tearing women down’

On October 24th the same year, Selena asked her fans to be kind "I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. I will never, ever be by that," she said. "So please be kind to everyone." The singer further urged her fans to not say things in the heat of the moment.

Selena Gomez responds to claims that she shaded Hailey Bieber

On May 11, 2022, Selena Gomez shut down accusations that she shaded Hailey Bieber. Some fans pointed out that Gomez took a sly dig at the model in a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video that she uploaded on TikTok. Refuting the claims, Selena wrote, "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," Gomez commented on her video, according to a screenshot shared by a fan.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner apparently mock Selena Gomez

Last month, Hailey Bieber shared a video on TikTok, where she was seen enjoying a drink with her friends including Kendall Jenner. In the now-deleted video, Hailey was seen lip-synching to audio, that said, “I am not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

This video came after Gomez was body-shamed for gaining weight after her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Soon, fans started to call Hailey out for the video. The 26-year-old then allegedly commented that the video was just for fun and not a reference to Selena. She then deleted her video.

Selena soon reacted to a fan’s post who shared Hailey’s video. She said, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x”.

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner apparently mock Selena Gomez’s eyebrows

Recently, fans accused Hailey and Kylie Jenner of making fun of the Lose You to Love Me singer’s eyebrows on Instagram. This was after Selena confessed on TikTok that she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Jenner shared a picture of herself and wrote, “this was an accident????” over her eyebrows. She also shared a picture of Hailey. However, when called out, Jenner slammed these claims and wrote, “This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Selena replied to her comment as she wrote, "Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"

Fans criticized both Hailey and Kylie and said that they were behaving like ‘mean girls’. Selena commented ‘I love you’ one such video which termed Jenner and Bieber ‘nepo babies’ and said that they were acting like ‘mean girls’.

Selena Gomez defends BFF Taylor Swift

The most recent incident happened when a video featuring Hailey on Drop The Mic with Method Man resurfaced online. In the video, Hailey was seen pretending to gag after Method Man mentioned Taylor Swift.

Taylor and Selena have been friends for years now and have stood up for each other time and again. This time was no exception as Selena took to the comments section of one such post and came to the defense of the All Too Well singer as she wrote, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

What do you think of the Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber feud? Let us know in the comments below!

