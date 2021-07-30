6 UNDERGROUND: Netflix REVEALS Ryan Reynolds hit will not get a sequel

Netflix has some bad news for lovers of Ryan Reynolds popular flick. According to Comicbook, there will be no sequel to 6 Underground. While Netflix is working on sequels to previous action films such as Extraction, The Old Guard, and Army of the Dead, there will be no sequel to 6 Underground. Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix recently told Variety, ''We didn’t feel like we got there on that one creatively. It was a nice hit, but at the end of the day we didn’t feel like we nailed the mark to justify coming back again. There just wasn’t that deep love for those characters or that world.”

On December 13, 2019, 6 Underground was released on Netflix and in selected cinemas, starring Ryan Reynolds as an American billionaire and philanthropist who assembles a squad of vigilantes to kill the world's untouchable criminals and terrorists. The idea when 6 Underground was revealed in March 2018 was for the Netflix film to start a franchise. However, despite being seen by a large number of people, it had a mixed reaction from reviewers, with a rating of 36 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, 6 Underground had a 60 percent audience score from general moviegoers, but a little over a year and a half later, Scott Stuber and the other Netflix execs believe it was not a big enough success to justify a sequel.

Though Ryan Reynolds' time in the 6 Underground realm has come to an end, he is far from done with Netflix. We will be seeing him next in Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. While it has been three years since we last saw Reynolds as Wade Wilson, the Merc with the Mouth is slated to return for Deadpool 3 which will be set inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ:Ryan Reynolds pens down teary Mother’s Day note to Blake Lively: You’re the heart & soul of every moment