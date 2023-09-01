'64-year-old Pepper Potts?': Gwyneth Paltrow asks fans to 'stop yelling' after they question her return alongside USD 300 million MCU star

We've got some scoop for you on Gwyneth Paltrow, the iconic actress who's been a part of both the big screen and the superhero universe. You probably remember her as Pepper Potts, Tony Stark's right-hand and love interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But wait, could there be a chance for a Pepper Potts comeback?

Why is Gwyneth Paltrow asking her fans to ‘stop yelling’ at her?

Just recently, Gwyneth hosted a laid-back Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, and fans didn't hold back. One curious follower asked Paltrow the burning question: "Why did you stop with Marvel and do you miss RDJ?"

Gwyneth's response? Well, let's just say she was all of us when facing a passionate Marvel enthusiast. "Oh, my god, stop yelling at me!" she jokingly replied. She explained that the reason for the hiatus was pretty straightforward: Iron Man met his heroic end in Avengers: Endgame. And, as she put it, "Why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don't know." She playfully suggested, "Call up Marvel and yell at them. Not me, I'm just sitting here."

Did Gwyneth Paltrow not rule out the possibility of playing Pepper Potts in future?

But hey, hold your horses! Gwyneth wasn't ruling out a Pepper Potts return entirely. In a previous chat with fellow Marvel star Scarlett Johansson on The Goop Podcast, she tossed around the idea of a "64-year-old Pepper Potts." Now that would be a twist, wouldn't it? She hinted that since the character isn't six feet under, Marvel Studios could very well bring her back for a cameo if they're up for it.

Speaking of twists, it's interesting to note what Scarlett Johansson, another MCU favorite, had to say. You know her as Black Widow, a character who left a mark on the franchise. While addressing the prospect of a Black Widow return, Johansson was more definitive with her answer. "I'm done," she declared. The actress added, "Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience." She knows when to bow out gracefully, it seems.

Also, remember that Goop candle that turned heads? Yeah, the one called This Smells Like My Vagina. Well, Gwyneth didn't shy away from addressing it in the Q&A. She explained that the intention behind it was to make a "strong, feminist statement," and that the media sort of took it to another level by turning it into something it wasn't meant to be. She even added that it wasn't meant to actually smell like anyone's private parts – imagine the awkwardness if it did!