65 starrer Adam Driver reveals if he goes the Tom Cruise way when doing stunts in films; Find out

Adam Driver spilled the beans on the stunt scenes in his upcoming actioner 65. 65 is an American sci-fi action movie starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, Alexandra Shipp, and Nika King. The film is being written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and is set to release on March 17, 2023. The movie follows pilot Mills (played by Adam Driver) who realizes that he has reached Earth 65 million years ago, after an asteroid hit his ship leading to a catastrophic crash. He must now make his way across a very dangerous and unknown terrain full of prehistoric creatures, along with Koa (played by Ariana Greenblatt) who is the only other survivor other than Mills.

Adam Driver talks about doing his stunts in movies

In a recent interview on JOE.ie, Adam Driver opened up about the stunts in the film. When asked about whether he likes to take the Tom Cruise way or would much rather let the stuntmen take care of the action scenes, Adam expressed his opinion on the subject. He said that although he would not go as extreme Tom Cruise, he most definitely leans towards doing his stunts himself. The White Noise actor further shared that the physicality of the character is important to him, and so, he said, he tries to keep it consistent. Talking about some his own personal favorite movies that he likes to rewatch, Adam said that he can always tell when the consistency gets ‘disintegrated’ and the stunt team switches over. So, he said, that he tries to take the time to maintain this continuity.

However, Adam Driver added, that sometimes it so happens that it’s a race against time, or when the makers come up with a new concept. Then, Driver said, that it gets to a point when it might be dangerous to do one’s own stunts themselves in a limited time frame. However, if the stunt scenes are pre-planned and they get the chance to continuously rehearse the scenes, then Adam opined, that one should always do the stunts themselves.

