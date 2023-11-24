7 classic Tim Burton movies for your holiday season watchlist including Corpse Bride, Edward Scissorhands, and more

Among many iconic Hollywood filmmakers, Tim Burton has made his own mark. He is a modern filmmaker best known largely because his films have a distinct visual aesthetics that has become so universally, immediately recognizable. In his 35-year-long career, Burton has made many movies over time and they all tend to be unique in terms of music, fantasy stories, superhero adventures, and even full-blown comedies. With all that, as the holiday season is around the corner, here is a list of 7 classic Tim Burton movies that everyone must have on their watchlist.

7. Sleepy Hollow

It is a beloved classic movie in Tim Burton's filmography, and some would argue it as his one of the best movies which is unlike his stereotypical movies. With a stellar star cast consisting of Johnny Depp , Christina Ricci, Michael Gambon, Miranda Richardson, Casper Van Dien, and Jeffrey Jones, the movie pushes the limit of his specific genre but remains family-friendly entertainment.

6. Corpse Bride

Tim Burton's film animated film takes inspiration from the Jewish folktale "The Finger," and creates a dark love triangle about transcendence and learning to let go. The movie had Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, and the story revolves around a man who accidentally marries a corpse and then tries to hold him to his vows.

5. Beetlejuice

With Michael Keaton as the outrageous titular character, the 1988 cult classic film is a darkly comedic and visually eccentric tale of the afterlife that is often called his best work. The story revolves around a deceased couple, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who seek the help of the mischievous ghost to rid their home of the living.

4. Batman Returns

If anyone wants to enjoy the superhero, flick with Tim Burton’s style, this is the movie. The DC superhero film Batman Returns continues the dark and atmospheric portrayal of Gotham City's caped crusader which explores the darker facets of heroism and villainy, featuring iconic performances by Micheal Keaton as Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, and Danny DeVito as the Penguin.

3. Planet of the Apes

With the 2001 reboot, the filmmaker tried to add his own visual flair with a 2001 reboot that failed to make a mark on the audiences. Tim Burton took a stab at it with this god-awful remake as Mark Wahlberg played an astronaut who gets beamed to a planet full of talking apes.

2. Alice in Wonderland

Tim Burton's live-action Alice In Wonderland remake went on to be a financial hit but failed to gain the audience’s appreciation. The movie received mixed reviews and a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes, despite grossing over $1 billion at the box office. The Disney adaptation starring Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter seemed like a recipe for success but it can be a perfect watch this holiday season.

1. Edward Scissorhands

The movie is a love story about a lonely outsider and changes our idea of monsters. The 1990 movie directed by Tim Burton centers around the title character played by Johnny Depp, who was created by an inventor, Vincent Price. The inventor dies before he can give Edward human hands, leaving him with scissors ones instead.

