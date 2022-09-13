7 facts about Lili Reinhart, the 'Riverdale' star

Lili Reinhart is an actress best known for playing the role of Betty Cooper, an FBI agent in the popular supernatural crime horror drama show, Riverdale. She has also starred in Hustlers, a black comedy drama crime movie, and Chemicals Hearts, a movie based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts. She is known for her phenomenal acting, and sweet nature, and there is much more to her personality and life that we don't know about. So, let us know a few facts about the ' Riverdale ' actress Lili Reinhart.

1. She was born in Ohio

Lili was born on September 13, 1996, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was raised in the nearby town of Bay Village and was artsy since childhood.

2. She regularly visited New York to pursue her acting dream

As mentioned above, she showed interest in all things artistic from a young age. When she was 10 years old, she got a role in a community play, and that was the time when people recognized her talent and appreciated it. Since she had a knack for acting, she wanted to give in her best efforts to pursue acting. So, she went regularly to New York for auditions and to pursue her dream career.

3. She moved to Los Angeles when she was 18

She has had her share of ups and downs, and before bagging a huge role in a series, she worked at a family-style restaurant and lived in shared apartments. At that time, she kept giving auditions and meanwhile kept working hard to earn money and support herself.

However, after struggling hard to make ends meet for five months, she decided to leave Los Angeles and return home. She also almost gave up acting, forever!

4. She sent an audition tape for the role of Betty Cooper but was turned down multiple times

Even though she had almost given up on acting, she knew her heart wanted to pursue that only, and so she worked hard for three hours on her audition tape, but unfortunately, she didn't get the role. After a few months, Lili auditioned for the same role again and landed the role.

5. Reinhart has multiple tattoos

She has a lot of tattoos, and they all hold different meanings. An arrow on her left forearm is a representation of her relationship with anxiety. She also has a rose tattoo on her right arm that signifies that she is a warrior for love and is very emotional. She also has an Earth sign and a cross tattooed.

6. She is a family-oriented person

Despite her fame as an actor, she is very close to her family and loves spending time with them.

7. She is also passionate about makeup

If acting didn't work out for Lili, she had a plan B and that was to attend a beauty school. She loves doing makeup, watching YouTube makeup tutorials, and following different makeup tips and hacks. She would have pursued makeup as a career if acting didn't work out well for her.

We hope you enjoyed reading the facts about Lili Reinhart. She is a talented actor, and we hope she keeps doing great roles.

