7 Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Other Mommy, The Social Reckoning to Mortal Kombat 2
Here's a list of all the films and series releasing this week in theaters and digital platforms.
The month of October began with several awaited Hollywood movies such as Tom Cruise's Digger and Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson's Verity. Now, film buffs will be treated with the release of Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Strong starrer The Social Reckoning, which is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster The Social Network. Apart from that, for horror fans, Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here is the list of Hollywood films releasing in cinema halls and OTT shows and movie releases of this week.
7 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week:
1. The Social Reckoning
- Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Strong
- Director: Aaron Sorkin
- Language: English
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Release date: October 9, 2026
The plot of The Social Reckoning follows Facebook informer Frances Haugen as she partners with Wall Street Journal official Jeff Horwitz to expose the company's internal documents and secrets.
2. Other Mommy
- Cast: Jessica Chastain, Arabella Olivia Clark, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen, Sean Kaufman
- Director: Rob Savage
- Language: English
- Genre: Psychological Horror
- Release date: October 9, 2026
The story follows 8-year-old Bela, who lives in a household experiencing marital tension. Bela forms a disturbing relationship with a shape-shifting, sinister entity coming from her closet that looks identical to her mother. Dubbed "Other Mommy," the menacing entity breaks the rule of staying in her room and begins escalating threats against Bela and her entire family.
3. Carrie
- Cast: Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Matthew Lillard, Amber Midthunder, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Arthur Conti, Josie Totah, Joel Oulette
- Directors: Mike Flanagan, Axelle Carolyn, Hiromi Kamata, Kyra Sedgwick, and Kate Siegel
- Language: English
- Genre: Supernatural Thriller
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release date: October 7, 2026
Carrie follows a sheltered, bullied high school teenager with a deeply religious mother discovers latent telekinetic powers as she enters public school following her father’s demise.
4. Below
- Cast: Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton, Natasha Henstridge, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell, Willow Kean, Kaleb Horn
- Directors: Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver, and Stephen Dunn
- Language: English
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: October 8, 2026
Set in the remote coastal Newfoundland town of Snook's Arm, a local fishing family and community face relocation. Their isolation turns deadly when an unidentified, massive sea creature begins terrorizing the bay after strange organic material is found in harvested ice. A stubborn local fisherman teams up with a visiting marine researcher to protect his family and uncover the island's dark secrets.
5. Mortal Kombat 2
- Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada
- Director: Simon McQuoid
- Language: English
- Genre: Action Adventure, Martial Arts Fantasy
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Release date: October 8, 2026
Earthrealm’s champions are joined by arrogant martial arts movie star and newcomer Johnny Cage as they face a brutal, high-stakes inter-dimensional tournament. Together, they must battle powerful foes and stop the ruthless Outworld emperor Shao Kahn from conquering Earthrealm and defeating its defenders.
6. Animals
- Cast: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Christopher Woodley, Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Ray Fisher, Adriana Paz, Luis Gerardo Méndez
- Director: Ben Affleck
- Language: English
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release date: October 9, 2026
When their young son is goes missing, a rising official star and his wife are plunged into a nightmare with only hours to pay a massive ransom. As the line between campaign optics and reality dissolves, the frantic search unearths dark secrets that threaten to tear their marriage apart and force them into choices far more dangerous.
7. Matchbox The Movie
- Cast: John Cena and Jessica Biel
- Director: Sam Hargrave
- Language: English
- Genre: Live Action
- Where to watch: Apple TV
- Release date: October 9, 2026
Inspired by Mattel's iconic line of toy vehicles, the film follows a group of small town childhood friends whose lives are completely turned upside down when their long-absent former leader, Sean played by John Cena, unexpectedly returns. His sudden return accidentally drags his old buddies into a chaotic, globe-trotting international pursuit.
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