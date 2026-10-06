7 Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Other Mommy, The Social Reckoning to Mortal Kombat 2

The month of October began with several awaited Hollywood movies such as Tom Cruise's Digger and Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson's Verity. Now, film buffs will be treated with the release of Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Strong starrer The Social Reckoning, which is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster The Social Network. Apart from that, for horror fans, Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy will keep you on the edge of your seat. Here is the list of Hollywood films releasing in cinema halls and OTT shows and movie releases of this week.

7 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week:



1. The Social Reckoning



Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Strong Director: Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin Language: English

English Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Release date: October 9, 2026

The plot of The Social Reckoning follows Facebook informer Frances Haugen as she partners with Wall Street Journal official Jeff Horwitz to expose the company's internal documents and secrets.



2. Other Mommy

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Arabella Olivia Clark, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen, Sean Kaufman

Jessica Chastain, Arabella Olivia Clark, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen, Sean Kaufman Director: Rob Savage

Rob Savage Language: English

English Genre: Psychological Horror

Psychological Horror Release date: October 9, 2026

The story follows 8-year-old Bela, who lives in a household experiencing marital tension. Bela forms a disturbing relationship with a shape-shifting, sinister entity coming from her closet that looks identical to her mother. Dubbed "Other Mommy," the menacing entity breaks the rule of staying in her room and begins escalating threats against Bela and her entire family.



3. Carrie

Cast: Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Matthew Lillard, Amber Midthunder, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Arthur Conti, Josie Totah, Joel Oulette

Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Matthew Lillard, Amber Midthunder, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Arthur Conti, Josie Totah, Joel Oulette Directors: Mike Flanagan, Axelle Carolyn, Hiromi Kamata, Kyra Sedgwick, and Kate Siegel

Mike Flanagan, Axelle Carolyn, Hiromi Kamata, Kyra Sedgwick, and Kate Siegel Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Supernatural Thriller Where to watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Release date: October 7, 2026

Carrie follows a sheltered, bullied high school teenager with a deeply religious mother discovers latent telekinetic powers as she enters public school following her father’s demise.

4. Below

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton, Natasha Henstridge, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell, Willow Kean, Kaleb Horn

Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton, Natasha Henstridge, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell, Willow Kean, Kaleb Horn Directors: Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver, and Stephen Dunn

Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver, and Stephen Dunn Language: English

English Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch : Netflix

: Netflix Release date: October 8, 2026

Set in the remote coastal Newfoundland town of Snook's Arm, a local fishing family and community face relocation. Their isolation turns deadly when an unidentified, massive sea creature begins terrorizing the bay after strange organic material is found in harvested ice. A stubborn local fisherman teams up with a visiting marine researcher to protect his family and uncover the island's dark secrets.

5. Mortal Kombat 2

Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada

Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada Director: Simon McQuoid

Simon McQuoid Language: English

English Genre: Action Adventure, Martial Arts Fantasy

Action Adventure, Martial Arts Fantasy Where to watch : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar Release date: October 8, 2026

Earthrealm’s champions are joined by arrogant martial arts movie star and newcomer Johnny Cage as they face a brutal, high-stakes inter-dimensional tournament. Together, they must battle powerful foes and stop the ruthless Outworld emperor Shao Kahn from conquering Earthrealm and defeating its defenders.

6. Animals

Cast: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Christopher Woodley, Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Ray Fisher, Adriana Paz, Luis Gerardo Méndez

Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Christopher Woodley, Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Ray Fisher, Adriana Paz, Luis Gerardo Méndez Director: Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Language: English

English Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Where to watch : Netflix

: Netflix Release date: October 9, 2026

When their young son is goes missing, a rising official star and his wife are plunged into a nightmare with only hours to pay a massive ransom. As the line between campaign optics and reality dissolves, the frantic search unearths dark secrets that threaten to tear their marriage apart and force them into choices far more dangerous.

7. Matchbox The Movie

Cast: John Cena and Jessica Biel

John Cena and Jessica Biel Director: Sam Hargrave

Sam Hargrave Language: English

English Genre: Live Action

Live Action Where to watch : Apple TV

: Apple TV Release date: October 9, 2026

Inspired by Mattel's iconic line of toy vehicles, the film follows a group of small town childhood friends whose lives are completely turned upside down when their long-absent former leader, Sean played by John Cena, unexpectedly returns. His sudden return accidentally drags his old buddies into a chaotic, globe-trotting international pursuit.

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