7 Hollywood Divorces in 2025: Hugh Jackman-Deborra-Lee Furness To Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban

It has been a heavy year for love in Hollywood. 2025 felt like a turning point, as some of the industry’s most iconic couples—people we thought were "forever"—decided to go their separate ways. While 2024 was filled with rumors and initial paperwork, 2025 was the year the dust finally settled, bringing a sense of closure to several high-profile chapters. From the heartbreaking end of Nicole Kidman’s long-term marriage to the quiet, private exit of Quinta Brunson, the celebrity world is looking very different as the year closes. Let's take a look at the biggest celebrity divorces that shocked Hollywood.



Biggest Hollywood Divorces of 2025

1- Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

In a move that truly shocked fans, Nicole filed for divorce in September after 19 years together. It’s the end of an era for a couple who many considered the gold standard of celebrity marriage. They’ve agreed to keep things private for the sake of their two teenage daughters.

2- Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

After 16 years and three children, Jessica filed in February. She described the move as a choice to focus on personal growth , and the two have remained committed to being a united front for their kids.

3- Quinta Brunson & Kevin Anik

The Abbott Elementary star, who usually keeps her private life under wraps, filed for divorce in March. Thanks to a clear legal agreement, she was able to finalize everything quietly by September without the usual tabloid drama.

4- Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

Though they separated back in 2023, their divorce finally became official in May. Because they didn't have a prenup, it took nearly two years to figure out how to split their massive estate fairly.

5- Sia & Dan Bernard

After a whirlwind two-year marriage, Sia filed for divorce in March. The news was a surprise to many, especially as it revealed more about her life as a mother to her young son.

6- Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers

Not every split was quiet. Their July filing turned into one of the year’s most public and difficult legal battles, showing just how complicated these transitions can get.

7- Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

Rounding out the year, Amy and Chris announced their divorce in December after seven years. They’ve described the split as a mutual decision to move forward as friends.

Ultimately, 2025 showed us that even the most famous couples face the same hard choices as anyone else. Many of these stars are choosing their own peace and mental health over the pressure to stay "perfect" for the cameras. It’s a year defined by new beginnings, even if those beginnings started with a difficult goodbye.

