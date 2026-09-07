7 Hollywood Films And OTT Releases of This Week (September 7 to 13): Fall 2: Deadpoint to Call My Agent, Go Team

Despite the start of September, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been dominating theaters across the globe. The Tom Holland-led superhero spectacle has also been setting new records in India. But there’s plenty more to look forward to this week. From exciting Hollywood release in theaters to much-awaited movies and series arriving on OTT platforms, here’s a complete list of the biggest Hollywood films and OTT releases to watch out for this week.



7 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week



1. Fall 2: Deadpoint

Cast: Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney, Virginia Gardner, Grace Caroline Currey

Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney, Virginia Gardner, Grace Caroline Currey Director: Spierig Brothers

Spierig Brothers Language: English

English Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Release date: September 11, 2026

After losing her sister Hunter, a sad Jax sets out on a dangerous climb with Hunter’s old friend to honor her memory. As they tightrope walk the perilous planks of Mount Kwan, a terrifying rockslide leaves them stranded 5,000 feet above ground. In the face of terrifying sequences, dark truths, and cruel twists, Jax must confront her deepest fears head-on to fight for survival and closure.

2. Last Seen



Cast: Patrick Brammall, Maxine Peake, Brendan Cowell, Daniel Henshall, Jessica Wren, Zahra Newman, and Chloe Jean Lourdes

Patrick Brammall, Maxine Peake, Brendan Cowell, Daniel Henshall, Jessica Wren, Zahra Newman, and Chloe Jean Lourdes Director: Christian Schwochow

Christian Schwochow Language: English

English Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Release date: September 9, 2026

The plot follows Ian Ridley’s life and how it fell apart 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace. Now working as a dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family.

3. Crew Girl



Cast: Miku Martineau, Jessica Paré, Samuel Braun, Kyle Clark, Thomas Cadrot, Riley Davis, Olga Petsa, Connor Wong, Vincent Muller

Miku Martineau, Jessica Paré, Samuel Braun, Kyle Clark, Thomas Cadrot, Riley Davis, Olga Petsa, Connor Wong, Vincent Muller Director: Simon Barry

Simon Barry Language: English

English Genre: Teen Sports Drama

Teen Sports Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: September 10, 2026

The plot follows Ian Ridley’s life and how it fell apart 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace. Now working as a dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family.

4. Call My Agent! The Movie

Cast: Camille Cottin, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Laure Calamy, Nicolas Maury, Liliane Rovère, Fanny Sidney, Ophélia Kolb

Camille Cottin, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Laure Calamy, Nicolas Maury, Liliane Rovère, Fanny Sidney, Ophélia Kolb Director: Émilie Noblet

Émilie Noblet Language: English

English Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: September 10, 2026

The plot follows five years after the closure of the ASK talent agency, Andréa Martel has transitioned into directing and is preparing to shoot her first feature film. Just days before filming begins, her lead actor drops out and everything begins to unravel. Desperate to save her debut movie from collapse, Andréa reunites with the former team.

5. The Paper Season 2



Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Tim Key, Oscar Nuñez

Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Tim Key, Oscar Nuñez Creators: Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman Language: English

English Genre: Mockumentary Comedy

Mockumentary Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release date: September 10, 2026

The struggling Midwestern daily Toledo Truth Teller scores a massive morale boost after winning three awards. The budding workplace romance between Ned and Mare Pritti deepens and complicates things professionally while dealing with eccentric human resources interference, scheming colleagues, and daily chaos.

6. The Perfect Lie



Cast: Loes Haverkort, Teun Luijkx, Remko Vrijdag, Rifka Lodeizen, Noortje Herlaar, Edwin Jonker, Charlie-Chan Dagelet, Matthijs van de Sande Bakhuyzen

Loes Haverkort, Teun Luijkx, Remko Vrijdag, Rifka Lodeizen, Noortje Herlaar, Edwin Jonker, Charlie-Chan Dagelet, Matthijs van de Sande Bakhuyzen Directors: Dana Nechushtan and Margien Rogaar

Dana Nechushtan and Margien Rogaar Language: English

English Genre: Suspense Drama

Suspense Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: September 10, 2026

Karen and her family move to the wealthy town of Bergen for a fresh start. They are welcomed into an exclusive circle known as the Dinner Club. The group enjoys luxury villas, fine wine and a seemingly flawless lifestyle. Everything shatters when a massive villa fire occurs and Evert passes away while his family barely survives. Karen searches and uncovers a dangerous web of lies, betrayal, and dark secrets among the friends.

7. Go Team!



Cast: Miku Martineau, Jessica Paré, Samuel Braun, Kyle Clark, Thomas Cadrot, Riley Davis, Olga Petsa, Connor Wong, Vincent Muller

Miku Martineau, Jessica Paré, Samuel Braun, Kyle Clark, Thomas Cadrot, Riley Davis, Olga Petsa, Connor Wong, Vincent Muller Director: Simon Barry

Simon Barry Language: English

English Genre: Teen Sports Drama

Teen Sports Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: September 11, 2026

The plot follows a struggling cheese company whose team-building retreat turns into a chaotic battle for survival when employees learn mass layoffs are coming.

ALSO READ: 78th Primetime Emmy Awards 2026: When And Where To Watch The Television Academy Ceremony Live In India