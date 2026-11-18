7 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, How to Rob a Bank to The Odyssey
Check out the list of Hollywood theatrical releases and OTT film and web series of this week.
The Hollywood buffs will be treated with not one or two but four films this week in the theaters. Godzilla Minus Zero is the sequel to Godzilla Minus One which released in 2023. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel set 24 years before the original The Hunger Games trilogy. On the OTT space, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is now streaming on several platforms. Here are the 7 Hollywood films and OTT releases of this week.
1. Godzilla Minus Zero
- Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada
- Director: Takashi Yamazaki
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: November 20, 2026
Godzilla Minus Zero follows period Japan as a new three-headed monster, King Ghidorah, emerges and unleashes destruction across the country. As conventional weapons prove ineffective, Godzilla resurfaces, prompting officers to devise a plan to pit the two powerful creatures against each other.
Meanwhile, former kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima finds himself drawn into the crisis once again, struggling between his duty and his responsibilities towards his family.
2. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
- Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson
- Director: Francis Lawrence
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: November 20, 2026
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the first film and follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he is selected for the 50th Hunger Games. As part of the Second Quarter Quell, each district must send twice the usual number of tributes, making the deadly competition even more challenging.
3. Ebenezer
- Cast: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Ian McKellen
- Director: Ti West
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: November 20, 2026
Ebenezer follows a miserly businessman in Victorian London who embarks on a supernatural journey through his past, present, and future. As he confronts his life choices, Ebenezer Scrooge gets a chance to redeem himself and discover the true meaning of life.
4. How To Rob A Bank
- Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai
- Director: David Leitch
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: November 20, 2026
How to Rob a Bank follows a crew of robbers who have been using social media to document heists that they have pulled off, leading to pursuit by the officers.
5. Guarding Stars
- Cast: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde
- Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: November 18, 2026
Guarding Stars follows a bodyguard hired to protect a popular action star during the holiday season. To keep the actor's family from worrying, the two pretend to be in a relationship while navigating an unexpected romance and dealing with a stalker posing a security threat.
6. MADDEN
- Cast: Christian Bale, Nicolas Cage, Shane Gillis, Kathryn Hahn
- Director: David O Russell
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: November 18, 2026
Guarding Stars follows a bodyguard hired to protect a popular action star during the holiday season. To keep the actor's family from worrying, the two pretend to be in a relationship while navigating an unexpected romance and dealing with a stalker posing a security threat.
7. The Odyssey
- Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Language: English
- Genre: Epic, Action, Fantasy
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release date: November 18, 2026
The plot of The Odyssey follows what all unfolds after the Trojan War. The story chronicles King Odysseus' decade-long voyage across treacherous seas to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and his son, Telemachus. In Ithaca, his kingdom and family are besieged by arrogant suitors demanding Penelope's hand in marriage, forcing Odysseus and Telemachus to devise a plan to reclaim their home.
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