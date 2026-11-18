The Hollywood buffs will be treated with not one or two but four films this week in the theaters. Godzilla Minus Zero is the sequel to Godzilla Minus One which released in 2023. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel set 24 years before the original The Hunger Games trilogy. On the OTT space, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is now streaming on several platforms. Here are the 7 Hollywood films and OTT releases of this week.



1. Godzilla Minus Zero

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada

Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Takashi Yamazaki Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

Godzilla Minus Zero follows period Japan as a new three-headed monster, King Ghidorah, emerges and unleashes destruction across the country. As conventional weapons prove ineffective, Godzilla resurfaces, prompting officers to devise a plan to pit the two powerful creatures against each other.

Meanwhile, former kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima finds himself drawn into the crisis once again, struggling between his duty and his responsibilities towards his family.

2. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Lawrence , Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson

Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, , Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the first film and follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he is selected for the 50th Hunger Games. As part of the Second Quarter Quell, each district must send twice the usual number of tributes, making the deadly competition even more challenging.

3. Ebenezer

Cast: Johnny Depp , Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Ian McKellen

, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Ian McKellen Director: Ti West

Ti West Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

Ebenezer follows a miserly businessman in Victorian London who embarks on a supernatural journey through his past, present, and future. As he confronts his life choices, Ebenezer Scrooge gets a chance to redeem himself and discover the true meaning of life.

4. How To Rob A Bank

Cast: Nicholas Hoult , Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai

, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai Director: David Leitch

David Leitch Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 20, 2026

How to Rob a Bank follows a crew of robbers who have been using social media to document heists that they have pulled off, leading to pursuit by the officers.

5. Guarding Stars

Cast: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki , Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde

Leighton Meester, , Andie MacDowell, Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 18, 2026

Guarding Stars follows a bodyguard hired to protect a popular action star during the holiday season. To keep the actor's family from worrying, the two pretend to be in a relationship while navigating an unexpected romance and dealing with a stalker posing a security threat.

6. MADDEN

Cast: Christian Bale, Nicolas Cage, Shane Gillis, Kathryn Hahn

Christian Bale, Nicolas Cage, Shane Gillis, Kathryn Hahn Director: David O Russell

David O Russell Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: November 18, 2026

Guarding Stars follows a bodyguard hired to protect a popular action star during the holiday season. To keep the actor's family from worrying, the two pretend to be in a relationship while navigating an unexpected romance and dealing with a stalker posing a security threat.

7. The Odyssey

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Language: English

English Genre: Epic, Action, Fantasy

Epic, Action, Fantasy Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release date: November 18, 2026

The plot of The Odyssey follows what all unfolds after the Trojan War. The story chronicles King Odysseus' decade-long voyage across treacherous seas to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and his son, Telemachus. In Ithaca, his kingdom and family are besieged by arrogant suitors demanding Penelope's hand in marriage, forcing Odysseus and Telemachus to devise a plan to reclaim their home.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Welcome Third Child; The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Spotted Strolling With Newborn