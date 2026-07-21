7 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: 72 Hours, Ransom Canyon 2 to The Dink, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
Here’s everything coming to digital platforms this week including Love in Slow Motion, My Daughter’s Father, The Truthers.
The last week of July is offering a bunch of comedy, thrillers, family drama, fantasy drama on OTT platforms, including Kevin Hart's 72 Hours, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Ransom Canyon season 2 and more. Check out the full list of films and shows releasing digitally this week below.
1. My Daughter’s Father
- Cast: Silvia Navarro, Manolo Cardona, and Erik Hayser
- Creator: Roberto Stopello
- Language: English and Mexican
- Genre: Family Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Release date: July 22, 2026
The plot follows a doctor whose desperate search for a kidney donor exposes a 20-year-old secret affair and a DNA test that shatters two families.
2. Ransom Canyon: Season 2
- Cast: Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Patricia Clarkson, Steve Howey, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W Johnson, Brett Cullen, Philip Winchester
- Creator: April Blair
- Language: English
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Release date: July 23, 2026
The season 2 kicks off with a six-month time jump following Quinn's departure to New York. The new installment shifts its focus heavily toward love and complicated relationships, while introducing major new characters like Quinn's mother, Claire, and Staten's half-brother, Levi.
3. Love in Slow Motion
- Cast: Nour Al Ghandour, Ali Kakooli, Noha Nabil, Fatma Al Sherif, Shoug Al Hadi, Elie Mitri
- Director: Elie El Semaan
- Language: English and Arabic
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Release date: July 23, 2026
The film follows a single woman dealing with life after her best friend gets engaged.
4. 72 Hours
- Cast: Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Teyana Taylor, Mason Gooding, Andy Garcia
- Director: Tim Story
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Release date: July 24, 2026
The film follows a 40-year-old marketing executive who crashes a wild Miami bachelor party with twenty-year-olds after mistakenly being added to their group chat.
5. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
- Cast: Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie, Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener, Tommy Walker, Wil Wheaton, Christine Baranski, Riki Lindhome, Jon Cryer
- Director: Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady
- Language: English
- Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Release date: July 24, 2026
The web series follows Stuart Bloom, whose life takes an extraordinary turn after he accidentally damages an advanced time-travel and multiverse device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter.
6. The Dink
- Cast: Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, Ben Stiller, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman
- Director: Josh Greenbaum
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to Watch: Apple TV
- Release date: July 24, 2026
Jake Johnson plays a washed-up tennis pro who is forced to take up pickleball to save his local country club and earn his father's respect.
7. The Truthers
- Cast: Jose Coronado, Stéphanie Magnin, Fanny Gautier, Alberto Olmo, Israel Ruiz, Olaya López
- Director: Roger Gual
- Language: English and Spanish
- Genre: Thriller Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Release date: July 24, 2026
The movie follows an estranged daughter who goes on to search about her mother's mysterious demise and her conspiracy-obsessed father.
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