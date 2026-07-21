7 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: 72 Hours, Ransom Canyon 2 to The Dink, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

The last week of July is offering a bunch of comedy, thrillers, family drama, fantasy drama on OTT platforms, including Kevin Hart's 72 Hours, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Ransom Canyon season 2 and more. Check out the full list of films and shows releasing digitally this week below.



1. My Daughter’s Father

Cast: Silvia Navarro, Manolo Cardona, and Erik Hayser

Silvia Navarro, Manolo Cardona, and Erik Hayser Creator: Roberto Stopello

Roberto Stopello Language: English and Mexican

English and Mexican Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: July 22, 2026

The plot follows a doctor whose desperate search for a kidney donor exposes a 20-year-old secret affair and a DNA test that shatters two families.

2. Ransom Canyon: Season 2

Cast: Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Patricia Clarkson, Steve Howey, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W Johnson, Brett Cullen, Philip Winchester

Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Patricia Clarkson, Steve Howey, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W Johnson, Brett Cullen, Philip Winchester Creator: April Blair

April Blair Language: English

English Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: July 23, 2026

The season 2 kicks off with a six-month time jump following Quinn's departure to New York. The new installment shifts its focus heavily toward love and complicated relationships, while introducing major new characters like Quinn's mother, Claire, and Staten's half-brother, Levi.

3. Love in Slow Motion

Cast: Nour Al Ghandour , Ali Kakooli, Noha Nabil, Fatma Al Sherif , Shoug Al Hadi , Elie Mitri

Nour Al Ghandour , Ali Kakooli, Noha Nabil, Fatma Al Sherif , Shoug Al Hadi , Elie Mitri Director: Elie El Semaan

Elie El Semaan Language: English and Arabic

English and Arabic Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: July 23, 2026

The film follows a single woman dealing with life after her best friend gets engaged.

4. 72 Hours

Cast: Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Teyana Taylor , Mason Gooding , Andy Garcia

Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Teyana Taylor , Mason Gooding , Andy Garcia Director: Tim Story

Tim Story Language: English

English Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: July 24, 2026

The film follows a 40-year-old marketing executive who crashes a wild Miami bachelor party with twenty-year-olds after mistakenly being added to their group chat.

5. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Cast: Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie, Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener, Tommy Walker, Wil Wheaton , Christine Baranski, Riki Lindhome, Jon Cryer

Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie, Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener, Tommy Walker, , Christine Baranski, Riki Lindhome, Jon Cryer Director: Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady

Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady Language: English

English Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy

Sci-Fi Comedy Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release date: July 24, 2026

The web series follows Stuart Bloom, whose life takes an extraordinary turn after he accidentally damages an advanced time-travel and multiverse device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter.

6. The Dink

Cast: Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, Ben Stiller, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman

Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, Ben Stiller, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman Director: Josh Greenbaum

Josh Greenbaum Language: English

English Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to Watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Release date: July 24, 2026

Jake Johnson plays a washed-up tennis pro who is forced to take up pickleball to save his local country club and earn his father's respect.

7. The Truthers

Cast: Jose Coronado, Stéphanie Magnin, Fanny Gautier, Alberto Olmo, Israel Ruiz, Olaya López

Jose Coronado, Stéphanie Magnin, Fanny Gautier, Alberto Olmo, Israel Ruiz, Olaya López Director: Roger Gual

Roger Gual Language: English and Spanish

English and Spanish Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: July 24, 2026

The movie follows an estranged daughter who goes on to search about her mother's mysterious demise and her conspiracy-obsessed father.

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