7 Hollywood OTT Shows and Films Out This Week (January 19-25, 2026): A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Steal and Afterburn

A new week is upon us, and here’s everything the digital platforms are offering this week in English for fans to check out. From a romantic getaway to a compelling thriller, check out our list of OTT releases this week.

1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Set in the time before the happenings of the famed Game of Thrones spin-off series in the land of Westeros, and based on Tales of Dunk and Egg, it is the third television series in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. It follows the story of a demanding titular hedge knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Drunk) and his squire Aegon Targaryen (Egg). Covering their unlikely friendship and their following adventures heading to the infamous wall.

Cast: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Daniel Ings, Shaun Thomas, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Danny Webb, Henry Ashton, Daniel Monks, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Edward Ashley

Ira Parker, George R. R. Martin (Creators) Genre: Fantasy Drama, Comedy-Drama

Fantasy Drama, Comedy-Drama Language: English

English Where to watch: HBO, HBO Max, JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium

HBO, HBO Max, JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium Streaming Date: January 18, 2026, USA (January 19, 2026, India)

2. Him

Cameron "Cam" Cade is an aspiring quarterback and a big fan of the football team, the San Antonio Saviors. While watching them clinch the league championship in his childhood, he witnessed his idol, Isaiah White, suffer a gruesome injury during the winning touchdown. Now, as a grownup he is offered a chance to be trained under the same former star for the title of being his successor. What follows is a series of strange behavior at the hands of his favorite player, who turns into a controlling, obsessive freak, taking over Cam’s life, with a complex life structure.

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox

Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox Director: Justin Tipping

Justin Tipping Genre: Psychological Horror, Sports, Comedy

Psychological Horror, Sports, Comedy Language: English

English Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Peacock Premium

JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Peacock Premium Streaming Date: January 19, 2026

3. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

David’s encounter with a car rental is unlike any other, as an unassuming 1994 Saturn SL soon takes over his life and guides him through unlikely adventures. Joining him on this journey is Sarah, a girl with completely opposite views on relationships and no plans of commitment, a contrast to his lifelong wish of settling down and becoming a father. They come across various instances, guided by a strange GPS that has them experience multiple moments from their past and helps them live out their dreams, learning more about themselves and each other, falling in love eventually.

Cast: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Director: Kogonada

Kogonada Genre: Romance, Fantasy

Romance, Fantasy Language: English

English Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video

Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video Streaming Date: January 20, 2026

4. Steal

Zara, an ordinary office employee, is inching towards resigning from her desk job every day. Just as she jokes with her coworkers about quitting, her life presents a curveball in the form of gunmen demanding that they present 4 billion USD or get ready for fatal consequences. Soon, a heist plan is underway, with moral compasses being tested, and the desperate need for survival kicks in.

Cast: Sophie Turner, Archie Madekwe, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

Sophie Turner, Archie Madekwe, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd. Director: Sam Miller, Hettie Macdonald

Sam Miller, Hettie Macdonald Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: English

English Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: January 21, 2026

5. Afterburn

Based on the Red 5 Comics graphic novel of the same name by Scott Chitwood, Paul Ens, and Wayne Nichols, Afterburn follows the effects on humans on Earth six years after the Earth is devastated by a solar flare. A man who dreams of a peaceful life is channelled to retrieve a weapon under the guise in exchange for a life away from chaos. Thus begins the search for Mona Lisa, hidden in France.

Cast: Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju

Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju Director: J. J. Perry

J. J. Perry Genre: Post-Apocalyptic, Action

Post-Apocalyptic, Action Language: English

English Where to watch: Lionsgate Play (via OTTplay Premium)

Lionsgate Play (via OTTplay Premium) Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

6. Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

The two-episode series follows the American actor, filmmaker, comedian, and songwriter’s life and career as he becomes a Hollywood legend. An EGOT winner, the show captures his life in parts and how he came to be known around the world.

Cast: Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks Director: Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio

Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio Genre: Documentary, Docu-series

Documentary, Docu-series Language: English

English Where to watch: HBO Max

HBO Max Streaming Date: January 22, 2026

7. It’s Not Like That

Lori has just been through a mentally exhausting divorce, meanwhile Malcolm is a recent widower with three children of his own. The show explores their encounters as they explore single parenthood, come to terms with their new lives, and meet each other as old family friends before building their own relationship and developing romance.

Cast: Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes, J. R. Ramirez, Caleb Baumann, Cary Christopher

Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes, J. R. Ramirez, Caleb Baumann, Cary Christopher Director: Brad Silberling

Brad Silberling Genre: Drama

Drama Language: English

English Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming Date: January 25, 2026

