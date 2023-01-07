7 Lesser-known facts About WWE star Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been one of the biggest WWE stars, in fact, the man has been in the headlines for being part of the first Smackdown of 2023. The wrestling champion’s WWE has had a number of ups and downs and even if you have been following the man for a few years we bet there are a number of interesting facts you still don’t know about him. With that in mind, we have curated the perfect curation of lesser-known facts about the beloved Scottish wrestler.

1. Drew McIntyre’s real name is Andrew McLean Galloway IV

While the wrestling star has been popular for his ring name Drew McIntyre, his real name is Andrew McLean Galloway IV. He was born on 6 June 1985 in Scotland and is currently signed to WWE.

2. He began his WWE journey back in 2007

One of the biggest names in WWE today, Drew McIntyre first joined WWE in 2007 during the Florida Championship Wrestling which was followed by the more popular collaboration with WWE in 2009. The man was unrecognizable back in 2007.

3. He has been called ‘The Chosen One’ by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has publicly called Drew, ‘The Chosen One.’ It was during his first run in WWE. In fact, Vince was pretty sure from the beginning that he trusted in Drew McIntyre’s potential and even said that he reminded him of himself when he was starting out.

4. Drew has a master’s degree in Criminology

Despite being pretty sure about wrestling as his career in his early years, Drew made sure he has a backup to rely on. He credits his parents for that. Today, he holds a master’s degree in Criminology from Glasgow Caledonian University.

5. Drew has been married more than once.

Back in 2009, Drew McIntyre married wrestler Taryn Terrell better known by her professional name Tiffany. However, the couple ended up getting a divorce in 2011. In December 2016, he got married to Kaitlyn Frohnapfel used to be a fitness trainer back then. It is rumored the two got engaged in Las Vegas. They currently live in Nashville, Tennessee, and have also lived in Tampa, Florida.

6. His signature finisher was actually an accident

If you have been following Drew McIntyre from the beginning, you’d know that Claymore wasn't always his finishing move. Turns out, it was actually an accident. The man was actually going for a big boot which ended up discovering his signature finisher.

7. Drew McIntyre loves football

Not only Drew loves football but he is one of the biggest supporters of the Scottish football club Rangers.

About Drew McIntyre

One of the most renowned Scottish professional wrestlers, as of now Drew McIntyre is signed to WWE and performs under the SmackDown brand. The wrestling sensation has been a two-time WWE Champion. Apart from that he has been a WWE Intercontinental Champion, NXT Champion, and has been WWE (Raw) Tag Team Champion twice among several other accolades in the world of wrestling.