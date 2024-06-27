‘7 Little Johnstons' Season Update: Johnston Family Braces As Liz Prepares For Labor

Liz Johnston, a popular cast member of 7 Little Johnstons, recently shared a touching milestone with her daughter, Leighton Bolden. The tweet highlighted Leighton's remarkable growth, eliciting awe and respect from viewers who had followed her progress on the show.

Liz affectionately calls her "little happiness bug," emphasizing the joy and love she brings into their lives. As the story advances into Season 14, excitement grows for Leighton's impending arrival, with scenes representing her baby shower.

Fans eagerly await the forthcoming birth scenes, teased amidst the season's dramatic developments, anticipating an emotional and joyous culmination to Liz and the Johnston family's journey. The updates continue to captivate audiences, offering glimpses into the Johnston family's everyday joys and challenges as they navigate this significant milestone together.

There are many circulating fan theories about how TLC will approach this scenario in a scene for 7 Little Johnstons right now. Even whether TLC would air a "birth special" show to commemorate baby Leighton's official family debut has been questioned by some viewers.

The entire season has focused on the pregnancy storyline of Liz Johnston

Johnstons, Seven Little You could also name season 14 "the Liz Johnston season." For the whole season, Liz and Brice's journey has been the primary plot point, culminating in the revelation of the anticipated news. Scenes from TLC have depicted everything from Liz and Brice splitting up to their reconciliation.

Given everything mentioned above, supporters of the 7 Little Johnstons concur that Leighton Bolden's arrival would be the ideal way to round off the season. If that is TLC's intention, viewers shouldn't have to wait long to witness that happen.

Liz Johnston discusses her most recent baby, Leighton’s achievement

There's a chance that Liz Johnston is still carrying baby Leighton Bolden in the scenes from Seven Little Johnstons. Based on the most recent real-time updates on social media, it's quite another tale.

Leighton, the infant, is already seven months old, and she has grown a lot in the last few months, especially. You can see how large baby Leighton has grown just by looking at Liz Johnston's update on her baby blanket.

It won't take Leighton much longer to grow up and surpass the majority of her tiny folks, according to several of her admirers. The way Leighton is growing, it appears that the moment for them to get used to having an average-sized family member has already arrived, as Amber and Trent stated.



