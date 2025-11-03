7 New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: Just Alice, The Fantastic Four and More to Stream on Netflix and Disney+

This week brings an exciting lineup of Hollywood movies and web shows on popular OTT platforms. From thrilling dramas to gripping horror and superhero adventures, viewers have plenty to stream. Here’s a detailed guide to the latest releases you shouldn’t miss.

Just Alice

Cast: Verónica Orozco and Sebastián Carvajal

Verónica Orozco and Sebastián Carvajal Director: Catalina Hernández and Rafael Martínez Moreno

Catalina Hernández and Rafael Martínez Moreno Language: English

English Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Date: 5 November 2025

5 November 2025 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Just Alice follows Alicia, a woman caught between two loves. She secretly marries a famous writer while still involved with a former priest. The story explores how long she can keep her double life and hidden lies intact. It’s a tale of love, secrets, and the complexities of personal choices.

All’s Fair

Cast: Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson

Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson Director: Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: 4 November

4 November Streaming Platform: Disney+ JioHotstar

All’s Fair centers on a group of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated law firm to start their own practice. The series focuses on high-stakes breakups, shifting loyalties, and hidden secrets. Kim Kardashian stars in this legal drama, highlighting the challenges women face in traditionally male-led spaces.

My Sister’s Husband

Cast: Owen Agudiegwu, Tchidi Chikere, and Chukwunwuko Nnenna Damilola

Owen Agudiegwu, Tchidi Chikere, and Chukwunwuko Nnenna Damilola Director: Emeka Madu

Emeka Madu Language: English

English Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Date: 3 November 2025

3 November 2025 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The movie tells the story of a woman starting a new life after marriage. Things take a turn when her college-aged sister moves in, attracting the husband’s attention. My Sister’s Husband delves into complicated family dynamics and unexpected emotional tensions, offering viewers a compelling drama.

Mango

Cast: Josephine Park, Dar Salim, and Josephine Chavarria Hojbjerg

Josephine Park, Dar Salim, and Josephine Chavarria Hojbjerg Director: Mehdi Avaz

Mehdi Avaz Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: 7 November 2025

7 November 2025 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Mango follows an ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter on a trip to Málaga to visit a cherished mango orchard. The film explores family bonds, dreams, and personal ambitions, creating a light yet engaging story for viewers.

Frankenstein

Cast: Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth

Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi

Horror, Sci-Fi Release Date: 7 November 2025

7 November 2025 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant scientist whose experiment brings a monstrous creature to life, resulting in tragic consequences. The film combines horror and science fiction, highlighting the dangers of unchecked ambition and the ethical dilemmas of creation.

Maxton Hall Season 2

Cast: Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann

Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann Director: Martin Schreier

Martin Schreier Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: 7 November 2025

7 November 2025 Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Maxton Hall Season 2 continues Ruby and James’s story. After a family tragedy, James is pushed away from Ruby but never loses hope of winning her back. The drama explores family struggles, love, and perseverance.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn

Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn Director: Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman Language: English

English Genre: Superhero, Action

Superhero, Action Release Date: 5 November 2025

5 November 2025 Streaming Platform: Disney+ JioHotstar

After a successful theatrical run, Marvel’s Fantastic Four return digitally. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing face a major challenge while protecting Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer. This action-packed series is a must-watch for superhero fans.

