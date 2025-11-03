7 New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: Just Alice, The Fantastic Four and More to Stream on Netflix and Disney+
Catch 7 Hollywood OTT releases this week, including Just Alice, The Fantastic Four, and more. Stream the latest movies and web shows on Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.
This week brings an exciting lineup of Hollywood movies and web shows on popular OTT platforms. From thrilling dramas to gripping horror and superhero adventures, viewers have plenty to stream. Here’s a detailed guide to the latest releases you shouldn’t miss.
Just Alice
- Cast: Verónica Orozco and Sebastián Carvajal
- Director: Catalina Hernández and Rafael Martínez Moreno
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Date: 5 November 2025
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Just Alice follows Alicia, a woman caught between two loves. She secretly marries a famous writer while still involved with a former priest. The story explores how long she can keep her double life and hidden lies intact. It’s a tale of love, secrets, and the complexities of personal choices.
All’s Fair
- Cast: Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson
- Director: Ryan Murphy
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: 4 November
- Streaming Platform: Disney+ JioHotstar
All’s Fair centers on a group of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated law firm to start their own practice. The series focuses on high-stakes breakups, shifting loyalties, and hidden secrets. Kim Kardashian stars in this legal drama, highlighting the challenges women face in traditionally male-led spaces.
My Sister’s Husband
- Cast: Owen Agudiegwu, Tchidi Chikere, and Chukwunwuko Nnenna Damilola
- Director: Emeka Madu
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Date: 3 November 2025
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The movie tells the story of a woman starting a new life after marriage. Things take a turn when her college-aged sister moves in, attracting the husband’s attention. My Sister’s Husband delves into complicated family dynamics and unexpected emotional tensions, offering viewers a compelling drama.
Mango
- Cast: Josephine Park, Dar Salim, and Josephine Chavarria Hojbjerg
- Director: Mehdi Avaz
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: 7 November 2025
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mango follows an ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter on a trip to Málaga to visit a cherished mango orchard. The film explores family bonds, dreams, and personal ambitions, creating a light yet engaging story for viewers.
Frankenstein
- Cast: Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth
- Director: Guillermo del Toro
- Language: English
- Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi
- Release Date: 7 November 2025
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Frankenstein centers on a brilliant scientist whose experiment brings a monstrous creature to life, resulting in tragic consequences. The film combines horror and science fiction, highlighting the dangers of unchecked ambition and the ethical dilemmas of creation.
Maxton Hall Season 2
- Cast: Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann
- Director: Martin Schreier
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: 7 November 2025
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Maxton Hall Season 2 continues Ruby and James’s story. After a family tragedy, James is pushed away from Ruby but never loses hope of winning her back. The drama explores family struggles, love, and perseverance.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn
- Director: Matt Shakman
- Language: English
- Genre: Superhero, Action
- Release Date: 5 November 2025
- Streaming Platform: Disney+ JioHotstar
After a successful theatrical run, Marvel’s Fantastic Four return digitally. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing face a major challenge while protecting Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer. This action-packed series is a must-watch for superhero fans.
