7 Stars Celebrating Their First Father's Day As Dads: From Robert Pattinson To Maluma

Father’s Day is around the corner and this year we have a fresh list of new celebrity dads ready to celebrate their first one with their partners and families. All the celebrities listed have welcomed babies in 2024 and are keen on abiding by their fatherly duties while expressing their love for their little ones in their unique ways.

From Robert Pattison to Don Toliver and Maluma, here are 7 new dads ready to celebrate Father’s Day with their babies:

Robert Pattinson

Months after getting engaged in October 2023, Robert Pattinson, 38, and Suki Waterhouse, 32, welcomed their first child in March this year.

However, the couple has been notoriously private about their baby and did not publicly announce their birth. The baby’s name and gender are also not revealed. Daily Mail captured them walking with a pink stroller in Los Angeles which confirmed the news.

Maluma

Colombian rapper Maluma, 30, and his girlfriend Susana Gomez, 30, gave birth to their baby daughter, Paris on March 9. The Grammy-winning singer announced the news through a heartfelt Instagram post detailing the exact time and date of Paris’s birth, whom he called the “love of our lives.” He also thanked his partner Susana for “fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment. I love them 💘", he wrote in the caption.

Don Toliver

Don Toliver, 30. and Kali Uchis, 29, became parents following the birth of their son in March. Not revealing much about their baby, the couple announced the news on Instagram. The Melting singer shared a black and white picture of her holding their newborn son while boyfriend Toliver was seen adoring the kid. Uchis and the Houston-based rapper have been dating since 2020.

Elliot Grainge

CEO of 10k Projects, Elliot Grainge, 30, and model and wife Sofia Richie Grainge, 25, welcomed their baby girl Eloise Samantha on May 20, 2024. They announced the news four days later on a now-private Instagram account. The couple had tied the knot in 2023.

Kendall Schmidt

Kendall Schmidt, best known for Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, will celebrate his first Father’s Day following the birth of daughter Maple, with wife Mica von Turkovich on March 22. The 33-year-old actor and singer shared the news with the world via Instagram.

Oli Green

Stars Oli Green, 27, and Sienna Miller, 42, have taken their relationship to the next phase by welcoming their first child together. 2024 brought with it a new blessing as their baby girl was born in January. The couple has, however, refrained from sharing any other details publicly. Despite much criticism around the star couple’s significant age gap, they have successfully built a thriving relationship, now becoming a family of four. Miller shares a daughter, Marlowe, 11, with ex-partner Tom Sturridge, per People.

Adam Devine

Adam Devine, 40, and wife Chloe Bridges, 32, shared the news of their baby’s arrival earlier this year. The Pitch Perfect star became the father to son Beau DeVine on February 16, 2024. He and the Mantervention star have been married since 2021.

