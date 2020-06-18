That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson is accused of 3 rape cases

That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson is accused of 3 rapes. The actor was booked for the same in the early 2000s and the cases have reopened in 2020.

That 70's Show fame Danny Masterson was booked for three alleged rape cases in the early 2000s. The cases have come out in the open once again in the present times. In their recent statement, Los Angeles prosecutors have confirmed, "the culmination of a three-year investigation that resulted in a rare arrest of a famous Hollywood figure in the (hash)MeToo era." The three counts of rape by force or fear against Masterson were filed Tuesday followed by an arrest warrant being issued. He was released a few hours later after his arrest on posting a bond and was scheduled to be arraigned on September 18.

Danny Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 23-year-old woman in April 2003, and another 23-year-old whom he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003. If the actor gets convicted, he could face up to 45 years of imprisonment. The prosecutors have denied to file other two cases, one for lack of evidence and the other because of the limitations. Danny Masterson has been married to actor and model Bijou Phillips since 2011 and the couple is shocked to see years old cases coming up.

The names of the women who issued a statement through their attorneys saying they have suffered "harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization" were not made public. "We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson. We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice, and holding those that victimized us accountable," the official statement read.

