73-year-old Bill Belichick’s love story with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson: Everything you want to know about football coach

Bill Belichick, 73, is living his fairytale romance with his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, 24. The duo, with 49 49-year age difference, met each other on a flight to Florida. Hudson, apparently, charmed the football coach with a textbook that she had been reading during her journey.

Jordan, who has grabbed attention as Belichick’s girlfriend, is also making an impact on the internet as an influencer. The social media personality is known to curate content related to her past and often mentions her family’s roots in the fishing industry.

One of the posts on her social media also included her dressed as a mermaid and Belichick catching her. The followers of Hudson had wild reactions to the picture.

Moreover, she was previously picked up in the cheer squad of East Celebrity Elite during the World Championships in 2024.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s love story

As per the media reports, Belichick was amazed by Hudson in February 2021, on the plane to Florida. The social media influencer, who was reading a textbook with the title Deductive Logic at that time, caught the football coach’s eye.

Belichick struck up a conversation with Hudson and also went on to give his autograph in her book. Alongside, the sportsperson also wrote, “Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!”

As one thing led to another, the duo exchanged phone numbers, and the spark flew between the two. Keeping a low profile initially, the duo went public with their relationship in January 2023. The couple was spotted together taking a stroll in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Witnessing a strong bond between Jordon and Bill, the fans also speculated if the couple was engaged. However, none have opened up about their future plans in the public domain.

Bill Belichick’s children react to their father’s relationship with Jordon Hudson

As the world talks about Belichick’s relationship with Hudson, his kids, too, have reacted to their father having a girlfriend with a 49-year age gap.

According to the sources close to the family, his eldest daughter, Amanda, 43, and his stepsons, Stephen and Brian, only want “what’s best for their father.”

The source shared with People Magazine, "His children want the best for their dad but like most family members, they hope this is a good choice for him.” They also confirmed that the romance between Hudson and Belichick is real.

