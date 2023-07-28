75th Annual Emmy Awards postponed to January 2024 amid strike: New date, location and more

The highly anticipated 75th Annual Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for September 18, have hit a snag, as Hollywood grapples with dual strikes from actors and writers. The awards show, hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and broadcast on Fox, is now postponed until January 2024. The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing labor disputes that have brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, halting productions of countless movies and TV shows.

Strikes strike again: 75th Annual Emmy Awards postponed

With tensions escalating and Hollywood's creative powerhouse at a standstill, the Television Academy and Fox faced the challenging task of finding a new date for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards. The show's September date had been kept as a hopeful placeholder, but it's now official that the glitzy affair will have to wait until January 2024. Additionally, the hunt for a charismatic host to entertain the audience during the ceremony remains ongoing.

An anonymous source closely involved with the awards show revealed to USA TODAY that "With two months to go before the show, vendors and other involved parties were officially told that their services would have to be pushed to a later date." The postponement has undoubtedly been a tough pill to swallow for all the industry professionals who eagerly anticipate the celebration of outstanding television talent each year.

Strikes and nominations: A topsy-turvy year for television

The situation surrounding the strikes has had a notable impact on the television industry. The Daytime Emmy Awards, originally slated for June 16 in Los Angeles, was postponed in May due to the ongoing strike, and the new date is still undetermined.

The 75th Emmy nominations, announced on July 12, added more spice to the mix, coming less than 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced. Despite the chaos, HBO's gripping drama Succession emerged as the front runner with an impressive 27 nominations, including a nod for Best Drama. Fans of the show are eager to see if it can secure one last victory before bidding farewell.

First delay since 2001

This postponement marks a significant moment in Emmy history, being the first time the prestigious awards show has been delayed since 2001 following the 9/11 attacks. Back then, the awards ceremony was rescheduled for November, allowing the industry to heal and come together after the tragic events.

Awaiting a new date and host

As of now, a new date for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards remains under wraps. Alongside the date change, there is also speculation surrounding the host for the prestigious event.

The entertainment world eagerly awaits further updates from the Television Academy and Fox. One thing is certain – when the 75th Annual Emmy Awards eventually graces our screens in January 2024, it will be a night to remember.

