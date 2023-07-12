75th Emmy Awards 2023: Will the event get postponed due to SAG and WGA strike? Details inside

When will the 75th Emmy Awards 2023 air? There's been confusion going on over the date due to SAG and WGA strikes. The Emmy Awards might reportedly be postponed due to the strikes, according to Variety.

Variety reported that the Television Academy and the show's broadcaster Fox disagreed on the terms that the 75th annual Iconic Television Awards should be rescheduled. The Academy would like to shift the show to November two months after the show would have normally aired, which is on September 18, “in hopes that issues around the unions will be resolved by then."

Fox has decided on a January 2024 airdate because November month is already filled with other high-profile events and NFL games.

Variety also reported that both the Academy and Fox have refused to cancel the whole show as it’s 75th anniversary. It is pertinent to note that if the strikes are fixed, the Emmys could be the first awards show after new contracts are signed for actors and writers.

According to the same outlet, January 21 is the most likely date for the rescheduled show for the 75th Emmy Awards as January 7 is already booked for the Golden Globes, while the Critics' Choice Awards are set to take place on January 14.

What are SAG and WGA strikes?

A SAG-AFTRA strike means actors would stop performing, auditioning, entering into contracts for future work, and participating in press and publicity for current or previous work which results in halting major productions in the United States and abroad.

SAG members are fighting for better pay and working conditions as they tackle a labor landscape transformed by streaming and threatened by artificial intelligence.

On the other hand, the full form of WGA is the Writers Guild of America Strike. The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike is an ongoing labor dispute between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

