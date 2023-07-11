75th Emmy Awards: Where to watch the event in your region?

Fans will be ecstatic to know that the Emmy Awards is back with double celebrations. This year the Emmy Awards will be completing their 75th anniversary.

The 75th Emmy Awards show will be taking place on September 18, 2023. For the third consecutive year, Lionsgate Play will be the official streaming partner of this award show. If you are wondering where to watch the 75th Emmy Awards in your region, then this article might prove to be useful.

Where to watch the 75th Emmy Awards?

To celebrate the 75 years of the Emmy Awards, the Television Academy has also decided to update its iconic statuette to honor its significance. The updated statuette will be honoring the realms of talent, history, and art after gaining inspiration from Halley’s Comet.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcasted live from the Peacock Theater at Los Angeles LIVE on Monday, September 18, 2023. Here is how you can watch and stream 75th Emmy Awards in your region:

The 75th Emmy Awards can be streamed LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX.

The Indian audience can watch LIVE streaming of the 75th Emmy Awards exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST in India.

The live streaming of Emmys is exclusively available on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia at 8 AM MYT on September 19.

The live streaming of Emmys is exclusively available on Lionsgate Play in Philippines at 8 AM PHT on September 19.

The nominations of this highly-anticipated awards show will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 12. The nominations will be live streamed on Lionsgate Play’s YouTube channel. The 75th Emmy Awards nominations will be presented by the Academy Chair Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown.

