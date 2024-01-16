75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Top 10 moments from the Red Carpet

After a four-month delay, the 75th Primetime Emmy Award is finally underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the award ceremony will honor the outstanding achievements of the small screen. Succession led the nominations with 27 nods while The Last of Us and The White Lotus followed closely behind with 24 and 23 nominations respectively.

The nominees and other stars descended on the red carpet laid carefully for them outside the Peacock Theater.

Here are the Top 10 moments from the Emmy Awards red carpet

Suki Waterhouse bared her baby bump in a cutout gown

Suki Waterhouse, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson rocked her pregnancy fashion at the Emmy Award red carpet in a red Valentino gown. “They had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump,” she said to E! News.

Rachel Brosnahan stunned in a burgundy corset gown

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress walked the Emmy Awards red carpet in a stunning corset gown by Versace. Letting her outfit take the center stage that it so desperately deserved, the actress kept her hair and makeup to a minimum.

Jenna Ortega turned heads in a sheer strapless gown

The Wednesday actress made a grand entrance on the red carpet looking like a Disney princess. Ditching her usual Wednesday-core fashion, the 21-year-old actress opted for a delicate strapless floral ball gown by Dior.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s steamy PDA

The KUWTK star and her drummer husband twined tonight in matching black suits. The new parents who welcomed a baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, last year did not shy away from sharing their signature passionate kiss in front of the camera.

Khalid Abdalla’s bold political proclamation

Khalid Abdalla who starred as Dodi Fayed in Netflix’s The Crown continued his streak of making political statements regarding the Israel-Palestine war. The actor arrived in an all-black ensemble on the red carpet with Never Again written on his palm.

Elizabeth Debicki in a Princess Diana-inspired gown?

The Crown actress who brings beloved late Princess Diana alive on screen arrived looking regal in a custom burgundy velvet gown by Dior on the Emmy red carpet.

“I could only hope to be nearly as iconic as Diana since she was the queen of fashion,” she told E! News.

Padma Lakshmi flaunted her custom green Marchesa gown

The host departed from the Top Chef after a long stint of 17 years. She had a dramatic moment with her custom Marchesa gown on the red carpet.

Only Murders in the Building - not literally

The Only Murders in the Building cast including Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin reunited on the Emmy Award red carpet. The show is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson looked pretty in pink

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress award for her role in Abbot Elementary. She looked pretty in a pink dress by Dior.

Reel and Real Al Yankovic came together at the Emmy red carpet

Daniel Radcliffe and Al Yankovic were caught getting goofy at their joint appearance on the Emmy red carpet. Radcliff played Weird Al in the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.