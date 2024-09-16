76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Baby Reindeer Wins Big; Takes Home Outstanding Limited Series Honor

Baby Reindeer not only soared high with success on Netflix but also during this year’s Emmy Awards as it won the award for Outstanding Limited Series. The lead actor, writer, and executive producer, Richard Gadd, accepted the award on behalf of the crew.

He expressed his gratitude for the honor, and as he was joined by the cast and crew of the show, Gadd proceeded to introduce them to the audience. The performer gave an inspirational speech by saying that he believed that “no slump was ever broken without a willingness to take risks.” Gadd made sure to point out the importance of “good storytelling,” which makes the project succeed on television.

As of this writing, the series also won the prestigious honor for its casting, editing, supporting actress (Jessica Gunning who played Martha), writing, and for the lead actor (Gadd who played Donny).

However, this wasn't the only inspirational speech he gave to the audience. When he went onstage to collect his award for writing, Gadd reflected on how different his journey was a decade ago and never thought that he would get his life together.

He mentioned that he stood onstage grabbing one of the most huge awards for writing on television. He shared that he didn't say that to sound arrogant but to encourage individuals who may be going through difficult periods to "persevere.” Gadd mentioned that things do not last forever and no matter how hard things get, they will always get “better.”

The performer asked the people who may be struggling to move ahead and promised that things would turn out to be fine.

The show’s win was surely anticipated by its fans, as after it was out, it met with huge success and quickly became the talk of the internet. This mostly happened because it is seemingly inspired by true events that happened in Gadd’s life.

Many fans of the show started speculating about the real-life Martha and other characters of the series. This became one of the major discussions on online platforms.

Apart from Gadd, the show also stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill, Thomas Coombes, Josh Finan, Michael Wildman, Danny Kirrane, Nina Sosanya, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Laura Smith. Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

