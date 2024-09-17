Sunday night's Emmys on ABC drew an average viewership of 6.87 million people, a notable 54% increase over the record-low 4.3 million viewers who watched the Fox presentation in January. Furthermore, the 76th Emmys broadcast scored 1.02 in the important adults 18-49 demographic, which represents a 17% increase from the prior showing of 0.87.

The Emmys this year drew more people than any other in three years, with 6.39 million watching the ABC show in 2020 and more than the CBS broadcast in 2021. Low viewership was caused by the NFL playoff game and the Hollywood strikes that affected the January Emmys. On the other hand, 5.9 million people watched the September 2022 Emmys, which at the time was regarded as poor.

The uptick for the Emmys on Sunday ends a string of two straight years (on Fox in January and NBC in 2022) in which the awards attracted an all-time low in terms of viewers overall and in the adults 18-49 bracket.

The Texans vs. Bears game on Sunday was somewhat less popular than the postseason matchup that lured viewers away from the Emmys in January, although the show did run in competition with the NFL.

Although it was initially anticipated that Disney's recent conflict with DirecTV would affect Emmy viewership, access to ABC and other networks was restored on Saturday. The issue resulted in a two-week blackout of Disney-owned stations for DirectTV customers.

The Bear and the FX-produced Shogun, the biggest winners at the Emmys, were also relatively popular. In addition to broadcasting on FX's cable channel, the former spent ten weeks among Nielsen's most popular streaming shows. There were multi-week runs for The Bear's second season (which was recognized at these Emmys) last year and its third edition this summer.

Advertisement

All things considered, the rise in viewership points to a promising trend for award events; previous signs of growth were also observed for the ABC Oscars.

ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj Announces Shift In Musical Plans As She Replaces Pink Friday 2 Deluxe With New Album PF3; Release Date To Be Announced Soon