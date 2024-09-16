76th Primetime Emmy Awards: HACKS Wins Outstanding Comedy Series Beating The Bear

Along with winning the hearts of its fans, Hacks also won during this year’s Emmy Awards. The show won in the category of Outstanding Emmy Series beating down its tough contenders including FX’s The Bear. The crew including co-creator and actor, Paul W. Downs and writer and director, Lucia Aniello gave an empowering speech.

Downs along with the cast and team went on stage to receive the honor and he quipped about having no thoughts in his brain. He thanked the academy for the award and jokingly warned the audience about him getting “emotional.”

Downs gave credit to the actors, writers, and entire crew that made their dream come to fruition, and recalled that when they pitched the series about two women, out of which, one was more than 60 years old, they were not sure if they would sell that.

He added a powerful line in his speech saying, “About 20% of our population is over 60, and only 3% of those characters (are) on television. I would like to see more of them because while I'm a great, young supporting actor, I really want to be a good, old lead."

Aniello took the mic and pointed out the importance of comedy and that it can “bridge divides.” She added that when one laughs with another individual, they have something in common between them. She urged the audience to support comedy as it spoke “truth to power” and also to support the local comedian.

Aniello ended the speech by saying that they had to go because they would be filming their upcoming season in five days.

Jean Smart, who stars as the lead of the show, also won the prestigious award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. In her decades-long career, she has garnered 13 Emmy nominations, out of which she won 6 awards.

When the actress received the award for the aforementioned category, the audience stood up to honor her as she went on the stage. She kept her speech short yet humorous. Smart expressed her gratitude to the audience and said she was humbled. The veteran star quipped that she appreciated it because she does not “get enough attention” and further said that she was “serious."

But this isn't her first win for the comedy series as she garnered 2 Emmys previously for her work in Hacks back in 2021 and 2022.

