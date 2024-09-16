76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Host Dan Levy Reveals Dad Eugene Levy's Baby Reindeer-Style Texts During Hilarious Onstage Monologue

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy were seen hosting the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first father-son duo to host the prestigious award event.

Being the Emmy winners themselves, these two acclaimed actors took this grand opportunity to make the audience present at the event laugh over their jokes, which also included references from the famous Netflix series, Baby Reindeer.

While talking about the highly acclaimed shows, that were nominated at this year’s Emmy, such as The Bear, the duo then went on to joke about how Baby Reindeer-styled text, from Eugene had scared Dan.

As seen on the big screen at the event, a text from the 77-year-old, Canadian actor read "Let's host Emmys. Colin Farrell will be there. You still have crush?"

Shockingly, this text had a number of typo errors that surely made people laugh out loud.

Looking at the text on the screen, Eugene stated to Dan that he did not have an idea that his text would be made public. Further in the event, the Degrassi Goes Hollywood actor then read a few more such texts from his father.

As they took the stage of the 2024 Emmy Awards, in their opening monologue, Dan had quipped the opportunity being a huge gamble for both the actors, as they were “acting like hosts.”

At one point during their remarkable time on the stage of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, Eugene Levy stated to Dan that although he had played a lot of roles being a father onscreen, his most memorable role as a father would be playing his dad, referring to his portrayal in Schitt's Creek.

Eugene then added that the role got him his first Emmy, to which the audience clapped, however, Dan then went on to ask everyone present at the show, "Why are we applauding bad parenting?"

For those unversed, even Dan Levy had won in the category of Supporting actor in a comedy series, for his role in Schitt's Creek back in 2020. Eugene Levy won the Lead actor in a comedy series category.

Meanwhile, Dan again won the Directing for a Comedy Series award, back in 2020 along with Andrew Cividino for the episode Happy Ending. Dan also bagged the Writing for a Comedy Series award for the same episode.

