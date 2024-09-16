76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons, Phil Donahue And More Honored During In Memoriam Tribute Ft. Jelly Roll

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, had its fair share of surprising moments, deserving wins, hilarious red-carpet anecdotes, and, of course, a tribute to the friends, colleagues, and icons of the showbiz industry lost in 2024.

Shannen Doherty, Phil Donahue, and Richard Simmons were among the stars honored during the ceremony's “In Memoriam” tribute, which commemorates deceased industry stars.

Other stars honored included Richard Lewis, Bob Newhart, Louis Gossett Jr., Gena Rowlands, Martin Mull, Piper Laurie, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Chance Perdomo, Carl Weathers, Dabney Coleman, Richard Moll, Susan Wojcicki, Donald Sutherland, and James Earl Jones.

Country star Jelly Roll graced the stage at the awards and performed his song I Am Not Okay for the tribute. Jelly Roll told the audience, "I believe that music is therapeutic. I believe that music can heal. I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic."

He further wished that his music could act as a healing moment for those mourning the storytellers we have lost this year. He ended his brief speech by saying, "If you are feeling lost or alone tonight, I want you to know that it's okay to not always be okay."

Veteran actress Shannen Doherty died on July 13 at age 53, nearly a decade after she was diagnosed with cancer followed by renowned as the King of Daytime Talk, Phil Donahue died on August 18 at age 88 following a long illness.

The Phil Donahue Show. The program, which ran for 29 years, gained acclaim for its celebrity interviews and for addressing important and difficult issues on television.

Popular fitness coach, actor, and comedian Richard Simmons died on July 13 at age 76 from accidental blunt traumatic injuries, as per PEOPLE. He is the author of five bestselling books, hosting weight-loss cruises, and taught classes at his Slimmons studios in Beverly Hills, California.

Meanwhile, the popular name Richard Lewis died on February 27 after a sudden heart attack. He was known for countless standup performances and TV and film roles, like Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm and many others.

