76th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Traitors Wins Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Beats Fan-Favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are back and better than ever! The ceremony, held on September 15, showcased some incredible talent. The Traitors emerged as a major winner, winning the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program Award and beating out the legendary RuPaul's Drag Race.

After a year of many wins, the popular drag show experienced a rare loss. The Traitors claimed the top spot in the coveted reality TV category, scoring a significant moment for the show.

This success seems particularly significant as RuPaul's Drag Race has previously won 27 Primetime Emmy Awards since its debut in 2009. Now, The Traitors enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, having outperformed RuPaul's Drag Race and The Amazing Race, Top Chef, and The Voice.

As host Alan Cummings took the stage to accept the award, he said: "We are so grateful because we’re a new show, and when you like something, you tend to stick to it, so we appreciate it all the more." as per The Mirror US.

The Traitor which airs on the streaming platform Peacock follows 20 of America's most cunning contestants, featuring both celebrities and everyday Americans, as they face off in the greatest murder mystery game. The Traitors has been on for three seasons and created a considerable fan base.

The Emmys are considered one of the highest honors in television and are highly regarded in the industry. However, The SAG-AFTRA strike had a notable impact on the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The strike was mainly caused by disputes over issues such as fair wages, better working conditions, and residuals from streaming services.

Due to this, 75th Emmys were pushed back from September until January 15, 2024. Thankfully, this year, they are back to the old schedule and the industry could not be happier.

Have you watched this show? What do you think of the massive victory? Let us know!

