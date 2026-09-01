78th Primetime Emmy Awards 2026: When And Where To Watch The Television Academy Ceremony Live In India

The biggest names in American television are set to come together as the 78th Emmy Awards prepare to roll out the red carpet and honor the shows, performances and stars that have made an impact over the past year. The awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Indian viewers will be able to witness the prestigious ceremony live as well.

When And Where To Watch Emmy Awards 2026?

The 2026 Emmy will be held in the United States on September 14, 2026. Due to the time difference, viewers in India can tune in during the early hours of September 15, with the live broadcast beginning at 4:30 AM IST on JioHotstar. For those unable to catch the ceremony in real time, the event will also be made available on video-on-demand.

Check out the official post below:



Shows with multiple nominations

HBO’s acclaimed medical drama The Pitt has emerged as the frontrunner this year, earning an impressive 25 nominations. The series’ strong showing places it at the centre of the awards race, with several major categories expected to feature the show and its talent.

Coming in just behind The Pitt is Hacks, which has secured 24 nominations. The comedy has also created Emmy history by setting a new record for the highest number of nominations ever received by a comedy series. Indian audiences can stream Hacks on the same platform ahead of the ceremony.

Several other popular titles are competing for top honors this year. DTF St. Louis has received 17 nominations, while The Bear and All Her Fault have earned 15 each. The Gilded Age follows with 13 nominations, while Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building have 10 apiece. Euphoria rounds out the list with nine nods.

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