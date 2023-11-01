8 Best Anime to watch in November 2023; do not miss Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Revengers

The Fall Slate of 2023 brought some of the most exciting shows to the table. While some continue to entertain the fans, some are awaited to release in November 2023. Well, if you are looking for what to watch this season, here is a curated list of all the best shows airing in November. Read on!

Spy X Family Season 2

In this espionage-driven series, Spy X Family Season 2 continues the thrilling journey of Twilight, a master spy. Tasked with a mission to infiltrate an elite school, he forms an unconventional family to maintain his cover—a telepathic wife and an esper daughter. The dynamic between characters and the tension of maintaining their secrets make this anime a captivating watch.

Release date: October 7, 2023 [ongoing]

Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Goblin Slayer Season 2

The dark and gritty fantasy world of Goblin Slayer returns in Season 2. Following the ruthless Goblin Slayer as he battles gruesome goblin threats, the series offers intense action, and complex characters, and explores the consequences of unrelenting quests for vengeance. For fans of high-stakes adventures, this is a must-watch.

Release date: October 6, 2023 [ongoing]

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo return for another season of adventure and growth. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 delves deeper into the complexities of their world, presenting fresh challenges and formidable enemies. With themes of trust, heroism, and perseverance, this anime continues to captivate viewers.

Release date: October 6, 2023 [ongoing]

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Dr. Stone Season 3

Get ready for another season of scientific ingenuity and survival in the world of Dr. Stone. Senku's quest to rebuild human civilization takes a thrilling turn, featuring captivating scientific discoveries, strategic battles, and a deep exploration of humanity's potential. For those with a penchant for science and adventure, this anime is a perfect choice.

Release date: October 12, 2023 [Part 2 ongoing]

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Tokyo Revengers Season 3

The third season takes the story forward with the Tenjiku Arc. And Season 3 continues the time-traveling adventure that blends delinquent gangs, love, and a mission to protect loved ones. Fueled by the desire to change the past and prevent tragedy, this series offers a gripping narrative and intense moments of tension, making it a must-watch for fans of complex storytelling.

Release Date: October 4, 2023 [ongoing]

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Part 2

After a long wait, a much-anticipated finale to Attack on Titan is all set to bring the best of action and drama to the floors in the month of November. Fans can expect a climactic showdown as humanity's last stand against Eren Yeager and the devastating power of the Founding Titan unfolds. The fate of key characters like Levi and the final battle's outcome will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, leading to an unforgettable conclusion to this influential anime series.

Release date: November 4, 2023

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Cursed spirits and sorcerers return in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. This supernatural action series maintains its captivating storyline and jaw-dropping battles. With intricate jujutsu techniques and a compelling cast of characters, it continues to deliver high-octane entertainment and a thrilling supernatural world.

Release date: July 6, 2023 [ongoing]

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, and Netflix

One Piece [The Final Saga]

As the legendary Straw Hat Pirates set sail for their final adventure, One Piece [The Final Saga] offers a heartfelt and thrilling adventure up ahead. The story has entered the final saga with Episode 1081. And with this, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead in the Egghead Island arc of the anime!

Release date: Episode 1082, November 5, 2023

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

