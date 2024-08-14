8 Best Gymnastics Movies to Watch After Olympics End

Sports enthusiasts have long been captivated by gymnastics. Given the sport's inherent drama and tragedy, it naturally lends itself to being the subject of movies. Because gymnastics requires such athleticism, it is a compelling sport to include in a narrative. In spite of the fact that an athlete's journey to success is almost always captivating, such success does not occur in a vacuum. Gymnastics presents unique challenges that can be explored through fictional and non-fictional stories.

There is a wide variety of movies that showcase gymnastics. Stick It, for example, features a coming-of-age story set against a redemption arc. Gymnasts face many challenges on their way to success, such as the systemic issues that hinder their progress. The Gabby Douglas Story, for example, offers an unfiltered view of these challenges. There is an opportunity to consider what it takes to make it to the top of this sport in each of these movies.

Stick It (2006)

Stick It is a classic sports drama that pays homage to gymnastics. Missy Peregrym plays Hayley, a rebellious teenager who is a talented gymnast. Until she got into trouble with the law, Hayley was an elite gymnast who walked out of the World Championships, which cost Team USA a medal. Hayley is guided by a tough coach played by Jeff Bridges.

Stick It is a pure gymnastics movie with a redemption story for a lovable character who clearly has so much potential. As well as demonstrating the grit and determination needed to succeed in this sport, the movie also provides a feel-good element by telling the story of an athlete overcoming challenges. At its best, Stick It showcases the characters' natural likability and humor.

A 2nd Chance (2011)

Nina Pearce and Emily Morris star in A 2nd Chance, a movie directed by Clay Glen. Young gymnastics prodigies have the opportunity to train under world-renowned coaches in the movie. Gymnastics at such an elite level requires immense sacrifices, as highlighted in A 2nd Chance. Additionally, the movie explores themes such as friendship, family, and what it means to grow up in the elite sports world.

It has a lot of intense athletic sequences that give glimpses into the massive effort needed to succeed in gymnastics. Throughout the story, perseverance and self-discovery play a key role. Against the backdrop of elite gymnastics, A Second Chance is a poignant coming-of-age story. There is something for everyone in this feel-good movie.

Jump Ashin! (2011)

A former gymnast, Yu-Shin Lin, the brother of Taiwanese director Yu-Hsien Lin, is the inspiration for Jump Ashin! Yu-Shin Lin's story was also featured in the documentary Jump! Boys, which was also directed by Yu-Hsien Lin. Yu-Shin Lin's career as a gymnast is depicted in Jump Ashin!, as well as the fact that he eventually leaves the sport. In the movie, Lin recounts his journey back to the sport and how he was able to overcome numerous obstacles and achieve success.

It conveys a sweet message that following one's dreams is always possible, but it never sugarcoats the road to success. Despite its bittersweet nature, this story is both inspirational and realistic. In the end, the story is about believing in people and how everyone needs someone to cheer them on. A major theme of the movie is that success is not linear and that there is so much that goes on behind the scenes of any athletic achievement. Despite the movie's sweet message that following one's dreams is always possible, it never sugarcoats the road to success.

The Gabby Douglas Story (2014)

Featuring Imani Hakim as legendary American gymnast Gabby Douglas, The Gabby Douglas Story follows her life and career. Douglas' remarkable achievements and the struggles she faced on her journey to success are documented in the Lifetime movie. By becoming the first Black Olympic individual all-around champion, Douglas made history through her achievements and sacrifices.

Despite the fact that it is a fictional exploration of a real athlete, this docudrama is so compelling due to the fact that it is a fictional exploration of an athlete who had a lasting impact on the sport and inspired generations of gymnasts. It shows just how much Douglas overcame to reach the top of her field. Also included in The Gabby Douglas Story is so much of what made Douglas such an inspiration to so many. Douglas herself illustrates how far the sport has come and how far it still has to go in the movie.

Full Out (2015)

Adapted from the real-life story of American gymnast Ariana Berlin, Full Out is a Canadian-made-for-TV film directed by Sean Cisterna. In a car accident, Berlin was severely injured, ending her professional gymnastics career. Following her accident, Berlin joined a breakdance troupe as part of her recovery, as depicted in Full Out. In the course of her journey, she meets friends who assist her in adjusting to her new environment.

In this story of recovery and perseverance, there is much to love. During times of hardship, community is essential, as Berlin's story shows. Although Berlin's story is inspirational, the movie maintains a grounded tone. By focusing on what humans are capable of when faced with adversity, this comeback story distills so much of what makes the best sports movies so enjoyable.

The Bronze (2015)

Melissa Rauch stars as former Olympic bronze medalist Hope Ann Greggory in The Bronze. Hope tries her best to maintain her fame in Ohio. However, she is listless and often found hanging around, trying to relive her glory days. If she is successful in coaching an up-and-coming gymnast, she will receive a massive inheritance. This new star is her greatest fear.

It's so fun to watch The Bronze because of its satire on gymnastics, elite sports, and celebrity culture around athletes. Although Greggory seems unlikable, she is undeniably compelling as she searches for her identity after her Olympic success. Women who believe that their lives have passed them by have a lot to offer, so it's easy to cheer for them. Hope's story is an unexpectedly honest and authentic look at success' cost.

Raising the Bar (2016)

Raising the Bar is another Australian gymnastics film directed by Clay Glen, starring real-life US gymnast Jordyn Wieber. It revolves around Kelly, a teenage gymnast who does not qualify for the United States gymnastics team. In order to rekindle her passion for the sport, she moves to Australia. Taking advantage of new opportunities to reengage with gymnastics, she continues to improve her skills.

Besides being a coming-of-age story, Raising the Bar is also a redemption tale. A positive message of the movie is that interests and talents should be rediscovered. Raising the Bar also deals with real-world issues like cyberbullying, making it even more relatable. It is ultimately a story about perseverance and how it takes a community to succeed, even in elite sports.

Athlete A (2020)

Athlete A is a sports documentary that takes a hard look at the rampant s**ual abuse within USA Gymnastics. The documentary follows the investigative journalists who broke the story about former team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of gymnasts under his care. Furthermore, Athlete A discusses how this scandal continues to impact the sport in tangible ways after the revelations.

One of the reasons Athlete A is so important is that it reveals all the ways in which current and former American gymnasts were let down by their federation. Documentary shows courage of survivors who came forward after years of silence to speak their truths. The story raises many important questions, such as who protects these athletes and what is the price of success in elite gymnastics.

