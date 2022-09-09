8 Best Netflix shows featuring strong female leads

Spanning the genres of thrilling actions, intense short films, nature documentaries, chilling horror, Sci-Fi, rom-coms, and more, Netflix does have a wide selection and variety of shows and movies to enjoy. With such a diverse selection of projects, it is practically impossible for Netflix to miss out on featuring strong female leads for their eclectic fanbase.

We have curated a set of relatable, impactful, and inspiring Netflix series that offer entertainment and drama with a heavy dose of women empowerment - whether it is the celebration of sisterhood or some good old-fashioned ass-kicking. From the dutiful and afraid damsel-in-distress of the 1980s to the independent, strong, and opinionated girl boss of today who bust gender biases - female lead characters have undergone mammoth-sized variations (or GLOW UP) over the past couple of decades. And one thing is damn sure these shows will never fail to inspire the girls and women of this generation. What was that saying, 'who are women without men?' The answer was, is, and always will be, QUEENS! So, if you, too, are looking for powerful Netflix shows that feature strong female leads or protagonists, here are our must-watch suggestions. Scroll for more! Top 8 Netflix series with strong female leads 1. The Crown IMDb rating = 8.7/10 Seasons = 4 Starring Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown is a historical drama television series based on real-life instances (like complicated family dynamics, internal powerplay, and political decline) about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in the world’s most popular and thriving monarchy. The series has won 21 Primetime Emmy awards! 2. The Queen’s Gambit IMDb rating = 8.6/10 Seasons = 1 Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chloe Pirrie as Beth and Alice Harmon, respectively

In a world where chess is known as a man's game, this mini TV drama series on Netflix unapologetically highlights strong feminism through its female lead. This Netflix show has won 11 Primetime Emmy awards! 3. Delhi Crime IMDb rating = 8.5/10 Seasons = 2 Starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal as two assertive female leads

A thriller TV series with action-packed scenes is a must-watch for all the females out there. This Netflix show portrays a strong-headed and opinionated DCP who also has a sensitive side and does not shy away from showing it. And you dare question her. 4. Derry Girls IMDb rating = 8.4/10 Seasons = 3 Starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Tara Lynne O'Neill, and Louisa Harland

It is a lighthearted Netflix series featuring strong female leads has humor but is highly relatable as it explores the lives of teenage girls. The women shown in the show are front and center, loud and funny, assertive and intelligent. This Netflix TV series has been nominated for 2 BAFTA awards! 5. Strong Girl Do Bong-Soon IMDb rating = 8.2/10 Seasons = 1 Starring Park Bo-young as the superhuman Do Bong-soon This Netflix show features a strong female lead born with superpower trait and is free-spirited and morally upright. This hilarious K-drama will definitely make you feel empowered, so do not forget to add it to your watchlist. 6. Gilmore Girls IMDb rating = 8.2/10 Seasons = 7 Starring Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in mother-daughter roles

It is one of Netflix's classic series bringing you your daily dose of drama and comedy. This TV show will navigate through female friendships and female role models while exploring their struggles, love, career, relationships, and defying the roles of stereotyped housewives. This Netflix series featuring strong female leads has won 1 Primetime Emmy award! 7. Jane the Virgin IMDb rating = 7.9/10 Seasons = 5 Starring Gina Rodriguez, Yael Grobglas, and Andrea Navedo as strong female protagonists This is a comedy Netflix series laden with the drama surrounding a Catholic girl who finds out that she is miraculously pregnant. This TV show talks about workplace dynamics, bodily autonomy, and female friendships with great sensitivity and rib-tickling humor. This Netflix series featuring strong female leads has been nominated for 2 Primetime Emmy awards! 8. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina IMDb rating = 7.4/10 Seasons = 4 Starring Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell, and Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker