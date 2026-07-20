8 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters This Week (July 20-26, 2026): Motor City, Sia: Nostalgic for the Present to Cruel Hands

As we head towards the end of July, there are 8 Hollywood films all set to hit the cinema halls between July 20 to July 26, 2026. This month already saw the release of Disney's live action Moana and then Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated The Odyssey in India. The second last week will see the release of Sia: Nostalgic for the Present, Her Private Hell, among others.

Check out the 8 Hollywood films releasing in theaters this week:

1. Splash City

Cast: Christopher Ammanuel , Reed Shannon , Vivian Lamolli , T.J. Atoms , Dylan Kenin , Steve Louis Villegas

Christopher Ammanuel , Reed Shannon , Vivian Lamolli , T.J. Atoms , Dylan Kenin , Steve Louis Villegas Directors: Alex Ferrufino and Berner

Alex Ferrufino and Berner Language: English

English Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Release date: July 20, 2026 (USA)

Set against the backdrop of the Bay Area, the story focuses on two brothers, Ju and Slim, who struggle to survive the pressures of their community. With their lives taking drastically different directions, one brother attempts to secure a future through basketball, while the other gets pulled into San Francisco's underground scene.

2. Sia: Nostalgic for the Present

Cast: Maddie Ziegler, Nicholas Lanzisera, Stephanie Mincone, Wyatt Rocker, Paul Dano, Gaby Hoffman, Ben Mendelsohn, Tig Notaro, Kristen Wiig

Maddie Ziegler, Nicholas Lanzisera, Stephanie Mincone, Wyatt Rocker, Paul Dano, Gaby Hoffman, Ben Mendelsohn, Tig Notaro, Kristen Wiig Directors: Daniel Askill and Sia

Daniel Askill and Sia Language: English

English Genre: Music Concert

Music Concert Release date: July 23, 2026

Rather than a traditional narrative, the plot is a genre-defying visual experience that trades pop pageantry for pure artistry. It features awe-inspiring vocals, iconic performances, and breathtaking choreography set to Sia's unmatched catalog of hits.

3. Bad Counselors

Cast: Maddie Ziegler, Nicholas Lanzisera, Stephanie Mincone, Wyatt Rocker, Paul Dano, Gaby Hoffman, Ben Mendelsohn, Tig Notaro, Kristen Wiig

Maddie Ziegler, Nicholas Lanzisera, Stephanie Mincone, Wyatt Rocker, Paul Dano, Gaby Hoffman, Ben Mendelsohn, Tig Notaro, Kristen Wiig Directors: Daniel Askill and Sia

Daniel Askill and Sia Language: English

English Genre: Music Concert

Music Concert Release date: July 23, 2026

Rather than a traditional narrative, the plot is a genre-defying visual experience that trades pop pageantry for pure artistry. It features awe-inspiring vocals, iconic performances, and breathtaking choreography set to Sia's unmatched catalog of hits.

4. Her Private Hell

Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton , Havana Rose Liu , Kristine Froseth , Diego Calva , Dougray Scott , Hidetoshi Nishijima , Shioli Kutsuna , Aoi Yamada

Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton , Havana Rose Liu , Kristine Froseth , Diego Calva , Dougray Scott , Hidetoshi Nishijima , Shioli Kutsuna , Aoi Yamada Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn Language: English and Japanese

English and Japanese Genre: Sci-Fi Horror Thriller

Sci-Fi Horror Thriller Release date: July 24, 2026

The film follows a young woman searching for her father while a mysterious mist engulfs the city, unleashing a deadly presence.

5. Motor City

Cast: Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, Pablo Schreiber as Savick , Ben McKenzie, Lionel Boyce

Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, Pablo Schreiber as Savick , Ben McKenzie, Lionel Boyce Director: Potsy Ponciroli

Potsy Ponciroli Language: English

English Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release date: July 24, 2026

Set against the gritty backdrop of 1970s Detroit, the story centers on John Miller, an innocent man who is framed by a local gangster and sent to prison. After being released, he embarks on a relentless, nearly wordless mission of revenge against the man who took his girlfriend and ruined his life.

6. Haunted Heist

Cast: Lil Rel Howery , Tiffany Haddish , Andrew Bachelor, Brett Gelman , Karlous Miller , Tony Baker , Tara Terry , Ari Dayan

Lil Rel Howery , Tiffany Haddish , Andrew Bachelor, Brett Gelman , Karlous Miller , Tony Baker , Tara Terry , Ari Dayan Director: Potsy Ponciroli

Potsy Ponciroli Language: English

English Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Release date: July 24, 2026

Four estranged friends reunite at a mansion with a specific, ulterior motive to pull off a USD 20 million robbery and find an antique worth a fortune. However, what is supposed to be the perfect heist quickly goes completely off the rails when they discover the house is genuinely haunted by an insane pack of ghosts.

7. Pinocchio: Unstrung

Cast: Robert Englund, Richard Brake, Jude Evan Lloyd, Cameron Bell, Jessica Balmer, Karolina Knight

Robert Englund, Richard Brake, Jude Evan Lloyd, Cameron Bell, Jessica Balmer, Karolina Knight Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Rhys Frake-Waterfield Language: English

English Genre: Slasher, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Slasher, Horror, Mystery, Thriller Release date: July 24, 2026

The plot follows a living wooden puppet created by Geppetto who, influenced by a sinister Cricket, embarks on a violent, gory crusade to carve himself into a real boy.

8. Cruel Hands

Cast: Mavournee Hazel, Josh McConville, Diesel La Torraca, Harry Greenwood, and Geneviève Lemon

Mavournee Hazel, Josh McConville, Diesel La Torraca, Harry Greenwood, and Geneviève Lemon Director: Al Kalyk

Al Kalyk Language: English

English Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Release date: July 24, 2026

Amidst the worst bushfires in Australian history, Maria and her young son Dai escape her husband and seek refuge in an abandoned farmhouse. While keeping hidden, Maria struggles to build a safe, new home while emergency services attempt to locate the missing family, and the raging bushfires.

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