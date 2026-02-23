8 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23-28, 2026): Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff to Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

The last week of February promises a lot of anticipated premieres on OTT platforms, from some Oscar-nominated projects finally finding their way to the digital space to some very big titles.

1. The Bluff

Set in the late 1800s, a Caribbean pirate comes face-to-face with her past many years after changing her life around. With her ex-captain and his new force threatening to take over what’s hers, she must protect herself and those around her amid all odds.

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison

Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison Director: Frank E. Flowers

Frank E. Flowers Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: February 25, 2026

2. One Battle After Another

A man who used to be a part of a group of revolutionaries now lives with his daughter in a secluded land under a fake alias to protect them from being discovered by a thirsty commanding officer. His partner and baby mother abandons them and sells off their location for her own freedom, and the father-daughter duo is ripped apart amid the officer’s greed for revenge. Whether they’ll be able to reunite forms the crux of the story.

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Genre: Black, Comedy, Action, Thriller

Black, Comedy, Action, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: February 26, 2026

3. Black Phone 2

Sequel to the 2021 movie The Black Phone, the sequel is set four years after the first one. Finney Blake is dealing with the aftermath of his run-in with The Grabber, while his sister begins to see illusions that are unlike what he has come across and shakes their world as more horrors are uncovered.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Demián Bichir

Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Demián Bichir Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: February 28, 2026

4. Bugonia

An entrepreneur is abducted by a conspiracy theorist and his men, who are determined to prove that she’s some alien out for the blood of humanity and to cause its extinction. They torture her to reveal the truth while she tries everything in her power to escape. Whether she’s able to run away and how much of the two crazy men’s imagination is the truth forms the central plot.

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, Alicia Silverstone

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, Alicia Silverstone Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos Genre: Black, Comedy, Thriller

Black, Comedy, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: February 28, 2026

5. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

King Kong and Godzilla come across a new bioluminescent, aquatic monster called Titan X, which surfaces and creates havoc in their lives. With the lines blurring between the monsters, villains, and allies, it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to win over the new threat.

Cast: Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell

Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell Director: Chris Black, Matt Fraction

Chris Black, Matt Fraction Genre: Monster, Thriller

Monster, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Streaming Date: February 27, 2026

6. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek are at a crossroads, with her asking him to leave her alone, and him proposing that she be his mistress. Things will take a turn for the worse and hopefully the best, soon after, as the couple maneuvers their relationship with the return of the senior-most brother teased in the upcoming episodes.

Cast: Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley

Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley Director: Tom Verica, Jaffar Mahmood

Tom Verica, Jaffar Mahmood Genre: Romance, Period

Romance, Period Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: February 26, 2026

7. Paradise Season 2

Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins is searching for more clues into the passing of the President of the United States and continues looking for Teri. Years after The Day (doomsday), he looks through the bunker and its surroundings for hints.

Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, James Marsden

Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, James Marsden Director: Dan Fogelman

Dan Fogelman Genre: Political Thriller

Political Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar, Hulu

JioHotstar, Hulu Streaming Date: February 23, 2026

8. The Gray House

Relaying the true story of a secret spy network that helped during the American Civil War, it shows how a few women try to influence the outcome with their careful planning.

Cast: Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head, Ben Vereen.

Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head, Ben Vereen. Director: Roland Joffé

Roland Joffé Genre: Historical, Drama

Historical, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: February 26, 2026

