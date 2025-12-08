8 New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: F1, Superman to Percy Jackson 2, Knives Out 3
From Brad Pitt’s F1 and Daniel Craig’s new Knives Out mystery to two Taylor Swift specials, here are the top Hollywood OTT releases streaming this week.
A fresh lineup of Hollywood movies, shows, documentaries, and concert specials is arriving on OTT platforms from December 8 to 14, 2025. The week includes star-studded films, returning series, inspiring documentaries, and exciting family content. Here is a simple guide to the 8 major OTT releases streaming this week.
F1 – December 12 (Apple TV)
- Cast: Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem
- Director: Joseph Kosinski
- Language: English
- Genre: Sports drama
- Release date: December 12, 2025
F1 follows Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One star whose career ended after a major crash. His old teammate Rubén Cervantes brings him out of retirement to guide a rookie racer, Joshua Pearce. The film shows their struggle with old machinery, team pressure, and personal challenges as they try to save the underdog team APXGP.
Man vs Baby – December 11 (Netflix)
- Cast: Rowan Atkinson
- Director: David Kerr
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy
- Release date: December 11, 2025
Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley in this four-part comedy. Trevor plans a peaceful holiday while house-sitting a luxury penthouse, but his plans collapse when the “Baby Jesus” from the school play is accidentally left behind. The series follows Trevor juggling home-sitting duties and taking care of a real baby.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 – December 10 (JioHotstar)
- Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries
- Director: James Bobin
- Language: English
- Genre: Fantasy adventure
- Release date: December 10, 2025
Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood to find the magical tree protecting the camp poisoned. With Grover missing, Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson travel into the Sea of Monsters to find the Golden Fleece and save the camp.
Simon Cowell: The Next Act – December 10 (Netflix)
- Cast: Simon Cowell
- Director: Charlie Russell
- Language: English
- Genre: Documentary
- Release date: December 10, 2025
This six-part documentary follows Simon Cowell as he searches for the next global boyband. It covers open auditions, boot camps, and the formation of a new group. Cowell says he wants to prove he still has the “Midas touch.”
Superman – December 11 (JioHotstar)
- Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult
- Director: James Gunn
- Language: English
- Genre: Superhero
- Release date: December 11, 2025
James Gunn’s Superman explores Clark Kent balancing his values with a modern world that views them as outdated. As Lex Luthor manipulates public opinion, Superman faces new threats and relies on Lois Lane and unexpected heroes to protect humanity.
Taylor Swift: The End of an Era – December 12 (JioHotstar)
- Cast: Taylor Swift
- Director: Lana Wilson
- Language: English
- Genre: Documentary
- Release date: December 12, 2025
This series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Eras Tour. It features Taylor Swift, her crew, and collaborators sharing insights on rehearsals, planning, and emotional challenges.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show – December 12 (JioHotstar)
- Cast: Taylor Swift
- Director: Glenn Weiss
- Language: English
- Genre: Concert film
- Release date: December 12, 2025
The feature-length concert film records the full final show of the Eras Tour, including all songs from The Tortured Poets Department. It presents a complete three-and-a-half-hour performance.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – December 12 (Netflix)
- Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Josh O’Connor
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Language: English
- Genre: Mystery thriller
- Release date: December 12, 2025
Detective Benoit Blanc investigates a locked-room murder inside a remote church. The case involves hidden histories, secrets among parishioners, and a missing inheritance as Blanc uncovers a darker mystery.
ALSO READ: 10 New Hollywood Releases This Week in Theaters and OTT: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Jay Kelly, Oh What Fun and More