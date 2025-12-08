8 New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: F1, Superman to Percy Jackson 2, Knives Out 3

A fresh lineup of Hollywood movies, shows, documentaries, and concert specials is arriving on OTT platforms from December 8 to 14, 2025. The week includes star-studded films, returning series, inspiring documentaries, and exciting family content. Here is a simple guide to the 8 major OTT releases streaming this week.

F1 – December 12 (Apple TV)

Cast: Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Language: English

English Genre: Sports drama

Sports drama Release date: December 12, 2025

F1 follows Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One star whose career ended after a major crash. His old teammate Rubén Cervantes brings him out of retirement to guide a rookie racer, Joshua Pearce. The film shows their struggle with old machinery, team pressure, and personal challenges as they try to save the underdog team APXGP.

Man vs Baby – December 11 (Netflix)

Cast: Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson Director: David Kerr

David Kerr Language: English

English Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release date: December 11, 2025

Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley in this four-part comedy. Trevor plans a peaceful holiday while house-sitting a luxury penthouse, but his plans collapse when the “Baby Jesus” from the school play is accidentally left behind. The series follows Trevor juggling home-sitting duties and taking care of a real baby.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 – December 10 (JioHotstar)

Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries

Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries Director: James Bobin

James Bobin Language: English

English Genre: Fantasy adventure

Fantasy adventure Release date: December 10, 2025

Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood to find the magical tree protecting the camp poisoned. With Grover missing, Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson travel into the Sea of Monsters to find the Golden Fleece and save the camp.

Simon Cowell: The Next Act – December 10 (Netflix)

Cast: Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell Director: Charlie Russell

Charlie Russell Language: English

English Genre: Documentary

Documentary Release date: December 10, 2025

This six-part documentary follows Simon Cowell as he searches for the next global boyband. It covers open auditions, boot camps, and the formation of a new group. Cowell says he wants to prove he still has the “Midas touch.”

Superman – December 11 (JioHotstar)

Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Language: English

English Genre: Superhero

Superhero Release date: December 11, 2025

James Gunn’s Superman explores Clark Kent balancing his values with a modern world that views them as outdated. As Lex Luthor manipulates public opinion, Superman faces new threats and relies on Lois Lane and unexpected heroes to protect humanity.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era – December 12 (JioHotstar)

Cast: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Director: Lana Wilson

Lana Wilson Language: English

English Genre: Documentary

Documentary Release date: December 12, 2025

This series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Eras Tour. It features Taylor Swift, her crew, and collaborators sharing insights on rehearsals, planning, and emotional challenges.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show – December 12 (JioHotstar)

Cast: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Director: Glenn Weiss

Glenn Weiss Language: English

English Genre: Concert film

Concert film Release date: December 12, 2025

The feature-length concert film records the full final show of the Eras Tour, including all songs from The Tortured Poets Department. It presents a complete three-and-a-half-hour performance.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – December 12 (Netflix)

Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Josh O’Connor

Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Josh O’Connor Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Language: English

English Genre: Mystery thriller

Mystery thriller Release date: December 12, 2025

Detective Benoit Blanc investigates a locked-room murder inside a remote church. The case involves hidden histories, secrets among parishioners, and a missing inheritance as Blanc uncovers a darker mystery.

ALSO READ: 10 New Hollywood Releases This Week in Theaters and OTT: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Jay Kelly, Oh What Fun and More