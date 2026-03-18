8 OTT Shows and Films Releasing This Week (March 16-22): From Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man to The Housemaid

While the cinemas brace for a slower week post the Oscars ceremony, OTT platforms are buzzing with new releases. Here are all the new titles taking to digital releases this week.

1. The Plastic Detox

Struggling with infertility, six couples decide to take a rather unconventional approach to achieving their goal of being able to conceive. They reduce their plastic consumption in hopes of having a child.

Cast: Monique Tavares, Bruno Pereira, Dr. Shanna Swan, Leonardo Trasande, Eric & Julie Isaac, Katie & Tim Olson, Darby & Jesse Nubbe, Kate & Erik Mulder

Monique Tavares, Bruno Pereira, Dr. Shanna Swan, Leonardo Trasande, Eric & Julie Isaac, Katie & Tim Olson, Darby & Jesse Nubbe, Kate & Erik Mulder Director: Josh Murphy, Louie Psihoyos

Josh Murphy, Louie Psihoyos Genre: Documentary

Documentary Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 16, 2026

2. Eva Lasting Season 4

Slated to be the final season of the show, Eva Lasting ensures that there’s more to the lives of the teenagers in 1970s Colombia. They are all set to experience more complex life decisions, heartbreak, and more hurdles

Cast: Francisca Estévez, Emmanuel Restrepo, Santiago Alarcón, Verónica Orozco, Brandon Figueredo, Mateo García, Cecilia Navia, Sara Pinzón

Francisca Estévez, Emmanuel Restrepo, Santiago Alarcón, Verónica Orozco, Brandon Figueredo, Mateo García, Cecilia Navia, Sara Pinzón Director: Mateo Stivelberg, Maria Gamboa

Mateo Stivelberg, Maria Gamboa Genre: Romantic, Drama, Coming-of-age

Romantic, Drama, Coming-of-age Language: Spanish

Spanish Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 18, 2026

3. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Tommy Shelby returns from his exile and is thrust into a big conspiracy aiming to take down the British economy. As he comes to terms with his own demons and learns of new secrets concerning his family.

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan

Cillian Murphy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Barry Keoghan Director: Tom Harper

Tom Harper Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

4. The Housemaid

Hired as a live-in maid, Millie Calloway begins living with Nina Winchester, her husband Andrew, and their daughter Cece at their Long Island home, only to discover secrets about the family. A whirlwind romance that becomes far more dangerous than she originally imagined, Millie ends up on the wrong side of Andrew and joins hands with Nina.

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar Director: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Genre: Erotic, Psychological, Thriller

Erotic, Psychological, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: March 19, 2026

5. Imperfect Women

Based on the Araminta Hall novel of the same name, Imperfect Women follows the murder of a wealthy philanthropist, Nancy Hennessy, and how her longtime friendships shaped her life. As the investigation begins, multiple hidden secrets about deception, affairs, and more are uncovered.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll

Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll Director: Lesli Linka Glatter, Daina Reid, Nzingha Stewart, Jet Wilkinson

Lesli Linka Glatter, Daina Reid, Nzingha Stewart, Jet Wilkinson Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Streaming Date: March 18, 2026

6. Deadloch Season 2

Detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe are working on a complex case that took the life of the latter’s partner, and are thrust into a network of crocodile-ridden waters, where they discover local issues in Barra Creek.

Cast: Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama, Alicia Gardiner

Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama, Alicia Gardiner Director: Beck Cole, Gracie Otto

Beck Cole, Gracie Otto Genre: Mystery, Crime, Thriller

Mystery, Crime, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

7. Radioactive Emergency

A radioactive crisis looms as two thieves unknowingly expose the city to Cesium-137 after coming across it in an abandoned hospital. A team of scientists and doctors runs to brainstorm ideas for learning how to get out of the mess.

Cast: Tuca Andrada, Antonio Saboia, Bukassa Kabengele, Johnny Massaro, Paulo Gorgulho, Ana Costa

Tuca Andrada, Antonio Saboia, Bukassa Kabengele, Johnny Massaro, Paulo Gorgulho, Ana Costa Director: Fernando Coimbras

Fernando Coimbras Genre: Thriller, History

Thriller, History Language: Portuguese

Portuguese Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 18, 2026

8. Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2

The Bellarie family is not out of trouble as Kimmie rises to the top and the beauty empire once again gets thrown into chaos. Mallory opposes her appointment, and she has to maneuver in a power battle more fiercely this time around.

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet

Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet Director: Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: March 19, 2026

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