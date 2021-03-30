8 PHOTOS of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' trademark 'eyes on you' red carpet pose which is romance personified

Over the years, we've been blessed with plenty of red carpet moments between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. But did you notice the married lovebirds have a trademark romantic red carpet pose that will surely leave you swooned? Take a look inside.

and Nick Jonas have proved over the years that they're a fine example of 'love goals' as their marital bliss continues on, even years later. In case you're living under a rock, it was in May 2018 when it was revealed that the lovebirds had started dating after exchanging text messages. That same year, a day after Priyanka's 36th birthday, i.e. July 18, Nick went down on one knee to propose to his ladylove.

In December, a big, fat Indian (Hindu and Christina) wedding took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. What followed was a long-distance relationship as the globe-trotting couple travelled across the world due to their individual work life. In 2020, due to the quarantine period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nickyanka got to spend time together for months which further solidified their relationship. However, if there's one thing we miss about the couple, it's their romantic red carpet moments that never fail to make us swoon over them and even leave us singletons, a bit envious.

Have you ever noticed that Chopra and Jonas actually have a trademark red carpet pose? Giving Jonas Brother's classic tune When You Look Me In The Eyes a visual twist, Priyanka and Nick's classic 'eyes on you' pose sees the pair lovingly gazing at each other as the paparazzi click away. In what feels like a modern fairytale, the lovebirds are focused on one another madly in love and the romantic gaze doesn't change, irrespective of time and place.

If you're asking us for the receipts, here are 8 Photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' trademark 'eyes on you' pose that is sure to make you giddy with joyful romance below:

We adore this couple and how!

Here are MUST KNOW facts about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story: Where did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first meet? Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2017 When and where did Nick Jonas propose to Priyanka Chopra? July 19, 2018, in Crete, Greece Where did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married? Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur Which Jonas Brothers music videos has Priyanka Chopra appeared in? Sucker, What A Man Gotta Do

