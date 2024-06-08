80's Reunion: Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, Others Come Together For Andrew McCarthy's BRATS Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

The 80s star pack got together in New York City to support Andrew McCarthy at the Tribeca Film Festival. The list of acclaimed actors who attended the event in New York included Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, Ally Sheedy, and more.

Let’s have a look at what the documentary called BRATS has to offer.

Premiere of Andrew McCarthy’s BRATS documentary

A world premiere of BRATS was held during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, for which stars from the acclaimed movies of the 1980s came together, showing support to its director, Andrew McCarthy.

The documentary debuted on Friday, June 7, at the OKX Theater at Borough of Manhattan Community College, situated in New York City. This movie, which was a part of the Tribeca Film Festival, featured actors from About Last Night as well as St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club, and The Sixteen Candles.

Along with the dazzling Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, Ally Sheedy, Howie Deutch, and others were too seen to be present at the event. Together, they all posed for photos with a bright smile on their face during the red carpet of the Film Festival.

The documentary has been named after a title that was given to the stars from the iconic 80s movies who are featured in McCarthy’s project.

The Brat Pack was the name given to the group of actors in a New York Magazine article, featured on June 1985, as they had become utterly popular amongst a certain age group after starring in some of the most popular 80s films.

About BRATS documentary

The documentary is filled with interviews taken by Andrew McCarthy of his friends and former co-stars, including Moore, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, and Molly Ringwald.

While these names happen to be just a few celebrities who have been interviewed in the documentary, the work was intended to be a play based on the writings of David Blum, as stated by PEOPLE. It was supposed to be inspired by the legends Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, as well as Sammy Davis Jr’s Rat Pack.

Talking to PEOPLE, McCarthy has mentioned that the cheeky name had its own “professional ramifications." The actor also stated that even though the audience liked the name, the industry and businesses “reacted to it in a negative way."

In the trailer of BRATS, McCarthy could be seen mentioning that the nickname given to them became a stamp on the actors. It was a “brand” that was put on the stars, if they liked it or not.

