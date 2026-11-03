9 Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Wild Horse Nine to Stick Season 2, Possible Love

The month of November starts with a string of releases in theaters and online from November 2 to 8, 2026. This week includes three theatrical releases. Here are all the new films and series making their way to the audiences this week.

Check out the 9 film and OTT releases of this week below:

1. Wild Horse Nine

Cast: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey

John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey Director: Martin McDonagh

Martin McDonagh Language: English

English Genre: Dark Comedy Thriller

Dark Comedy Thriller Release date: November 6, 2026

Aging officer Chris Carlisle (John Malkovich), who is battling terminal cancer, is sent to Easter Island alongside his longtime partner, Lee (Sam Rockwell), on the orders of their chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Against the backdrop of the island’s iconic statues, the duo confronts buried secrets, dark pasts and dangerous conspiracies. However, Chris forms an unexpected bond with two rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) that threatens to turn their remote getaway into chaos.

2. Dante

Cast: Chino Darín, Ester Expósito, Vicente Romero, Enrique Arce, Asier Etxeandia

Chino Darín, Ester Expósito, Vicente Romero, Enrique Arce, Asier Etxeandia Director: Hugo Ruiz

Hugo Ruiz Language: Spanish

Spanish Genre: Thriller

Thriller Release date: November 6, 2026

Eduardo, a kind-hearted emergency med technician working the night shift in an ambulance, responds to a call. A man named Mario, connected to the city's bad world, is found in critical condition at his home. When Eduardo arrives, Mario is on the verge of demise, but before he passes away, he leaves Eduardo in a situation where, with every passing second, it becomes harder for him to make it through the night alive.

3. Stray Kids: Run It

Cast: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N

Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Musical Concert

Musical Concert Release date: November 7, 2026

For the first time, Stray Kids is showcasing a special live performance of the tour straight from Tokyo Dome to movie theaters globally.

4. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Thomas Haden Church, Mary Steenburgen, Jennifer Tilly, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Rebecca Staab, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ethan Loomis

Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Thomas Haden Church, Mary Steenburgen, Jennifer Tilly, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Rebecca Staab, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ethan Loomis Director: Cathryn Michon

Cathryn Michon Language: English

English Genre: Holiday Comedy

Holiday Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: November 4, 2026

A sage basset hound narrates a family's emotional turmoil when Mrs. Goss is placed in an induced coma just before the holidays. As the scattered household struggles to cope, a determined dog named Winstead and a new Corgi pup work together to reunite the family before Christmas Eve.

5. Stick Season 2

Cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Rhea Seehorn, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Timothy Olyphant, Judy Greer, Rex Linn, John Higgins, Billy Zane, Sasha Alexander, and Missi Pyle

Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Rhea Seehorn, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Timothy Olyphant, Judy Greer, Rex Linn, John Higgins, Billy Zane, Sasha Alexander, and Missi Pyle Creator: Jason Keller

Jason Keller Language: English

English Genre: Sports Comedy Drama

Sports Comedy Drama Where to watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Release date: November 4, 2026

In Season 2, former professional golfer Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) embarks on an unexpected comeback, setting his sights on becoming the oldest player to qualify for or win the US Open. With Amanda (Rhea Seehorn), a former flame with a complicated past, stepping in as his coach, Pryce navigates the challenges of returning to the sport. Meanwhile, teenage golf prodigy Santi (Peter Dager) grapples with the pressures of professional expectations as Pryce and his quirky family, including caddie Mitts and Clark, confront past regrets, fresh challenges and the uncertainties of second chances.

6. The Greatest

Cast: Jaalen Best, Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Kai Parham, Giovanni Ribisi, Amin Joseph, Michael Ealy

Jaalen Best, Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Kai Parham, Giovanni Ribisi, Amin Joseph, Michael Ealy Creator: Ben Watkins

Ben Watkins Language: English

English Genre: Biographical Sports Drama

Biographical Sports Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release date: November 4, 2026

The series covers a highly intense, definitive four-year window in the athlete's early life. It begins in 1960 with a 18-year-old Cassius Clay winning the Olympic gold medal in Rome. The narrative tracks his relocation to Miami to train under Angelo Dundee, his rapid ascent through the heavyweight ranks, and his looming, dangerous showdown against the formidable Sonny Liston.

7. Black Doves season 2

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ambika Mod, Sam Riley, Neve Campbell, Sylvia Hoeks, Babou Ceesay, Goran Kostic, and Samuel Barnett

Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ambika Mod, Sam Riley, Neve Campbell, Sylvia Hoeks, Babou Ceesay, Goran Kostic, and Samuel Barnett Creator: Joe Barton

Joe Barton Language: English

English Genre: Spy Action Thriller

Spy Action Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: November 5, 2026

With her husband poised to take 10 Downing Street, mole Helen Webb's high-level operation unravels when an unseen officer begins wiping out Black Doves operatives. Reunited with her lethal best friend Sam, Helen must race across London and Paris to protect her friend, outrun a conspiracy, and keep her double life from destroying important people.

8. Possible Love

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jo Yu-ri

Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jo Yu-ri Director: Lee Chang-dong

Lee Chang-dong Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Romance Drama

Romance Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: November 6, 2026

The lives of two contrasting married couples intersect when the documentary filmmaker Ye-ji begins filming a strike involving Ho-seok. As Ye-ji and her wealthy husband Sang-woo grow close to Ho-seok and Mi-ok, deep class divides, empathy, exploitation, and hidden emotional desires surface.

9. The Institute Season 2

Cast: Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman, Mary-Louise Parker, Alfie Allen

Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman, Mary-Louise Parker, Alfie Allen Directors: Jack Bender, Clark Johnson, and Jeff Renfroe

Jack Bender, Clark Johnson, and Jeff Renfroe Language: English

English Genre: Psychological Horror, Thriller

Psychological Horror, Thriller Where to watch: MGM+ via Prime Video

MGM+ via Prime Video Release date: November 8, 2026

After their escape from Dennison, Luke Ellis and his group of psychic children search for a way to permanently destroy the sinister organization known as The Institute. Meanwhile, the director works to rebuild the facility by enlisting a dangerous new ally, eccentric tech billionaire Nolan Reeves, while Ms Sigsby fights to find a way back inside.

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