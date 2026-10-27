9 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Sense and Sensibility, Wicker to The One About Matthew Perry, Obsession

The last week of October is bringing an exciting mix of entertainment, with three Hollywood films hitting the theaters alongside several movies and shows premiering on OTT platforms. From a period romantic drama and a documentary on Friends star Matthew Perry to Curry Barker’s debut directorial, Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, audiences can look forward to a diverse lineup of releases this week.

9 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week

1. Sense and Sensibility

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum Genre: Period Romantic Drama

Period Romantic Drama Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 30, 2026

Sense and Sensibility follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they are forced out of their family estate following their father's demise. Navigating the strict constraints of 18th-century England, the pragmatic Elinor quietly suppresses her heartbreak over Edward Ferrars, while the passionate Marianne openly surrenders to a volatile romance with John Willoughby.

2. Wicker

Cast: Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, Elizabeth Debicki, Peter Dinklage, Marli Siu, Nabhaan Rizwan, Richard E. Grant

Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, Elizabeth Debicki, Peter Dinklage, Marli Siu, Nabhaan Rizwan, Richard E. Grant Genre: Dark Fantasy Comedy Drama

Dark Fantasy Comedy Drama Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 30, 2026

Set in a small, conservative medieval coastal village, a fisherwoman, tired of her narrow-minded neighbors, commissions a local basket maker to weave her a husband out of wicker. To the community's shock, the wicker creation comes to life with an extraordinary spirit and soulful devotion, sparking an unconventional romance that triggers jealousy and chaos. The story is based on Ursula Wills-Jones' short story The Wicker Husband.

3. The Influencer Project

Cast: Gemma Karlsen, Eos Karlsson, Chiara King, Mike Nybroe

Gemma Karlsen, Eos Karlsson, Chiara King, Mike Nybroe Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release Date: October 30, 2026

An influencer travels to Copenhagen for a documentary about her online fame, but when an obsessive stalker begins tracking her movements, she must confront the terror and reclaim her power.

4. The One About Matthew Perry

Genre: Documentary Series

Documentary Series Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 27, 2026

The One About Matthew Perry is a documentary told through previously unreleased family archival material and deep-dive testimonies from his inner circle, including his sister and lifelong friends. The series contrasts his monumental Hollywood fame with his private life.

5. Drive: The Pretenders

Cast: Lisa-Marie Koroll, Amin Baahmed

Lisa-Marie Koroll, Amin Baahmed Genre: Romance, Drama, Sports

Romance, Drama, Sports Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Release date: October 28, 2026

A young race car mechanic named Sarah Jenkins fakes an engagement with scandalous racing star Dante Annunziata. She does it publicly to help fix his damaged reputation and secretly to get her own chance to drive behind the wheel, though their fake relationship soon turns into real romance.

6. You, Me, Us

Cast: Elio Germano, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Anna Bonaiuto, Filippo Nigro, and Ilaria Spada

Elio Germano, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Anna Bonaiuto, Filippo Nigro, and Ilaria Spada Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: October 29, 2026

A free-spirited woman and a family-minded man face a test in their relationship when they begin the process of adopting a child, putting their opposing backgrounds, worldviews, and daily routines to the test.

7. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version

Cast: Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette

Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette Genre: Horror

Horror Where to watch: The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar

The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar Release date: October 30, 2026

Obsession follows Baron “Bear” Bailey, who secretly harbors feelings for his co-worker and friend Nikki Freeman. After his cat passes away, Bear buys a mystical item called the “One Wish Willow,” which supposedly grants a single wish when broken. In a moment of desperation, he wishes for Nikki to love him more than anyone else in the world.

Soon, Nikki becomes obsessively attached to Bear, and the two begin a relationship. However, her behavior quickly turns disturbing. Bear discovers that her emotions and memories have been warped by the wish, leading to increasingly dangerous incidents.

8. Nocturne

Cast: Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham

Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Where to watch: Apple TV

Apple TV Release date: October 30, 2026

Jonah Lynn moves to a quiet small town in Western Pennsylvania for a fresh start. However, when a victim of the cunning, imprisoned Jurek Walter unexpectedly turns up alive, Jonah and his family become targets. Jonah then races against time to find the last missing victim.

9. Apocalypse Z: New World

Cast: Carlos Alcaide, José María Yazpik, Berta Vázquez, Julia Martínez, Mónica López, Tamara Casellas, Santiago Vaca Narvaja, Mario Mayo, Lucía Moreno

Carlos Alcaide, José María Yazpik, Berta Vázquez, Julia Martínez, Mónica López, Tamara Casellas, Santiago Vaca Narvaja, Mario Mayo, Lucía Moreno Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release date: October 31, 2026

Set in the aftermath of the virus outbreak, the Canary Islands serve as the last remaining refuge in Europe. When a special mission ventures back to the mainland for vital supplies, Roberto joins the team with hidden, questionable intentions. The dangerous operation turns into a brutal fight for survival.

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