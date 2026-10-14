9 Hollywood Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Whalefall, Street Fighter to Disclosure Day

The month October will see a string of releases in theaters and OTT platforms from October 12 to 18, 2026. This week includes Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams starrer survival thriller Whalefall to actor Vidyut Jammwal's Hollywood debut Street Fighter among others. Here are all the new films and shows making their way to theaters and OTT this week.

Check out the 9 film and OTT releases of this week:

1. Whalefall

Cast: Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams

Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams Director: Brian Duffield

Brian Duffield Genre: Survival Thriller, Adventure Drama

Survival Thriller, Adventure Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 16, 2026

Following the demise of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

2. Street Fighter

Cast: Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal

Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal Director: Kitao Sakurai

Kitao Sakurai Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 16, 2026

Street Fighter is set in 1993 and follows estranged martial artists Ryu and Ken Masters, who are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the global World Warrior Tournament. While presented as an elite championship, the tournament is a front for a deadly conspiracy orchestrated by the ruthless M. Bison and his organization, Shadaloo.

To stop a threat that could plunge the world into chaos, the two rivals must confront the demons of their past and unite with allies like Guile and Zangief to win the tournament.

3. Shaun The Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

Cast: Kate Harbour, Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes

Kate Harbour, Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes Directors: Steve Cox, Matthew Walker

Steve Cox, Matthew Walker Genre: Animation

Animation Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 16, 2026

As Halloween approaches, Shaun and the flock secretly grow a patch of pumpkins to carve into jack-o'-lanterns. Disaster strikes when the clumsy Farmer accidentally trashes and flattens the entire patch.

4. Disclosure Day

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson

Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: October 12, 2026

A cybersecurity expert and local TV meteorologist cross paths and discover their personal connection to cosmic life on Earth.

5. Love Of Your Life

Cast: Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley Director: Rachel Morrison

Rachel Morrison Genre: Romance Drama

Romance Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release Date: October 13, 2026

Maya, an ER nurse, meets Charlie through an unexpected Craigslist purchase: a bedside table that brings them together in ways neither could have imagined. What begins as an ordinary encounter blossoms into a profound love, leading them to marry and build a beautiful life together in a charming Victorian apartment in Boston. But when a devastating loss shatters their future, Maya is left struggling to navigate the world.

Adrift in grief and searching for a way forward, she must learn how to survive the unimaginable and rediscover herself beyond the life she once knew. A deeply moving story of love, loss, and resilience, it explores the painful truth that even when we lose the person we thought we would spend forever with, our capacity to heal, find meaning, and love again can endure.

6. TYSON

Cast: Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Genre: Documentary

Documentary Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: October 13, 2026

TYSON is a documentary that peels back the curtain on Mike Tyson’s explosive life, from a brutal Brooklyn childhood and a meteoric rise to heavyweight glory to the addiction, public breakdowns, and infamous ear bite that almost ended it all. Told unfiltered in Tyson’s own words, with never-before-seen material and rare access to his family, friends, and foes, it’s an intimate portrait of greatness, collapse, and a man still confronting the cost of his legacy.

7. VisionQuest

Cast: Paul Bettany and James Spader

Paul Bettany and James Spader Genre: Superhero

Superhero Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: October 14, 2026

Following his resurrection in WandaVision (2021) , Vision retreats into hiding, determined to understand his identity after breaking free from those who sought to weaponize him. Isolated from the world, he embarks on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery by communicating with the artificial intelligence personas embedded within his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the formidable Ultron. As each AI offers a different perspective on purpose, humanity, and free will, Vision is forced to confront the conflicting influences that have shaped his existence.

8. Crystal Lake

Cast: Linda Cardellini, Callum Vinson, and Will Catlett

Linda Cardellini, Callum Vinson, and Will Catlett Genre: Horror

Horror Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: October 15, 2026

Set in 1971, eight years before the events of the original 1980 film Friday the 13th, the story takes place in the quiet, unsuspecting town of Crystal Lake. Pamela Voorhees, a single mother, struggles to cope with the presumed drowning of her young, sickly, and deformed son, Jason at Camp Crystal Lake.

9. The Diplomat season 4

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, Tim Delap

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, Tim Delap Creator: Debora Cahn

Debora Cahn Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: October 15, 2026

The Diplomat season 4 follows Kate and Hal's crumbling marriage, Grace and Todd's relationship faces intense pressure as personal conflicts collide with high-level maneuvering.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Passes Away at 34 in Brownsville, Texas