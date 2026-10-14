9 Hollywood Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Whalefall, Street Fighter to Disclosure Day
Check out the list of Hollywood theatrical releases and OTT films and shows of this week.
The month October will see a string of releases in theaters and OTT platforms from October 12 to 18, 2026. This week includes Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams starrer survival thriller Whalefall to actor Vidyut Jammwal's Hollywood debut Street Fighter among others. Here are all the new films and shows making their way to theaters and OTT this week.
Check out the 9 film and OTT releases of this week:
1. Whalefall
- Cast: Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams
- Director: Brian Duffield
- Genre: Survival Thriller, Adventure Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 16, 2026
Following the demise of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.
2. Street Fighter
- Cast: Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal
- Director: Kitao Sakurai
- Genre: Action Adventure
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 16, 2026
Street Fighter is set in 1993 and follows estranged martial artists Ryu and Ken Masters, who are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the global World Warrior Tournament. While presented as an elite championship, the tournament is a front for a deadly conspiracy orchestrated by the ruthless M. Bison and his organization, Shadaloo.
To stop a threat that could plunge the world into chaos, the two rivals must confront the demons of their past and unite with allies like Guile and Zangief to win the tournament.
3. Shaun The Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
- Cast: Kate Harbour, Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes
- Directors: Steve Cox, Matthew Walker
- Genre: Animation
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 16, 2026
As Halloween approaches, Shaun and the flock secretly grow a patch of pumpkins to carve into jack-o'-lanterns. Disaster strikes when the clumsy Farmer accidentally trashes and flattens the entire patch.
4. Disclosure Day
- Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Release Date: October 12, 2026
A cybersecurity expert and local TV meteorologist cross paths and discover their personal connection to cosmic life on Earth.
5. Love Of Your Life
- Cast: Margaret Qualley
- Director: Rachel Morrison
- Genre: Romance Drama
- Where to watch: Prime Video
- Release Date: October 13, 2026
Maya, an ER nurse, meets Charlie through an unexpected Craigslist purchase: a bedside table that brings them together in ways neither could have imagined. What begins as an ordinary encounter blossoms into a profound love, leading them to marry and build a beautiful life together in a charming Victorian apartment in Boston. But when a devastating loss shatters their future, Maya is left struggling to navigate the world.
Adrift in grief and searching for a way forward, she must learn how to survive the unimaginable and rediscover herself beyond the life she once knew. A deeply moving story of love, loss, and resilience, it explores the painful truth that even when we lose the person we thought we would spend forever with, our capacity to heal, find meaning, and love again can endure.
6. TYSON
- Cast: Mike Tyson
- Genre: Documentary
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release Date: October 13, 2026
TYSON is a documentary that peels back the curtain on Mike Tyson’s explosive life, from a brutal Brooklyn childhood and a meteoric rise to heavyweight glory to the addiction, public breakdowns, and infamous ear bite that almost ended it all. Told unfiltered in Tyson’s own words, with never-before-seen material and rare access to his family, friends, and foes, it’s an intimate portrait of greatness, collapse, and a man still confronting the cost of his legacy.
7. VisionQuest
- Cast: Paul Bettany and James Spader
- Genre: Superhero
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Release Date: October 14, 2026
Following his resurrection in WandaVision (2021), Vision retreats into hiding, determined to understand his identity after breaking free from those who sought to weaponize him. Isolated from the world, he embarks on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery by communicating with the artificial intelligence personas embedded within his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the formidable Ultron. As each AI offers a different perspective on purpose, humanity, and free will, Vision is forced to confront the conflicting influences that have shaped his existence.
8. Crystal Lake
- Cast: Linda Cardellini, Callum Vinson, and Will Catlett
- Genre: Horror
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Release Date: October 15, 2026
Set in 1971, eight years before the events of the original 1980 film Friday the 13th, the story takes place in the quiet, unsuspecting town of Crystal Lake. Pamela Voorhees, a single mother, struggles to cope with the presumed drowning of her young, sickly, and deformed son, Jason at Camp Crystal Lake.
9. The Diplomat season 4
- Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, Tim Delap
- Creator: Debora Cahn
- Genre: Thriller Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Release Date: October 15, 2026
The Diplomat season 4 follows Kate and Hal's crumbling marriage, Grace and Todd's relationship faces intense pressure as personal conflicts collide with high-level maneuvering.
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