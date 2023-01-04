9 Lesser known facts about WWE star Sasha Banks

Ever since the new year, Sasha Banks has been in the headlines for being one of the mainstream WWE stars . When it comes to her WWE journey, Sasha Banks made her mark in the world of WWE's women's revolution. In fact, the 30-year-old is one out of the four horsewomen chosen for the WWE women's division. Not just that, Banks is a Grand Slam champion, who has won the Women's Championship along with the Women's Tag Team Championship a number of times. Although Sasha Banks has been in the limelight for her WWE achievements, we are pretty sure there are plenty of things you still do not know about her. That’s precisely why you are going to love to go through a little list of facts you must know about WWE’s Sasha Banks.

1. Sasha Banks’ full name is Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado

Famous for her professional name, Sasha’s full name is Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado. As of now, she is signed to WWE, under the popular ring name Sasha Banks.

2. Sasha Banks acted in a popular show

Apart from being a remarkable wrestler, Sasha Banks also has a knack for acting. In fact, she made her acting debut on a popular television show, The Mandalorian’s second season. Sasha played the role of Koska Reeves.

3. There is a song specially made as a dedication to Sasha Bank’s life

Sasha has been one of the most popular names in the WWE women's division, so much so that The Mountain Goats, a California-based band, actually dedicated a song to her. The song was titled Song For Sasha Banks and was based on her WWE journey.

4. Sasha absolutely loves sweets.

While Sasha Banks needs to keep a clean diet, she has gone ahead and confessed that she has a sweet tooth and it is pretty hard for her to quit brownies, cakes, and cheesecakes among several other sweet delicacies.

5. Banks weighed less than a 100 pounds

While today she is famous for being one of the best build Superstars in WWE before she joined WWE, she was underweight, she, in fact, weighed even lesser than 100 pounds.

6. Sasha Banks has been married to Sarath Ton for 6 years

Although Bank’s career in WWE spans over a decade, fans hardly know about her personal life. If you did not already know, Sasha Banks has been married to Sarath Ton for over 6 years now. Ton is a WWE costume designer.

7. Sasha Banks has received Mixed Martial Arts Training

Apart from professional wrestling Sasha has been trained in Mixed Martial Arts aka MMA. In fact, at one point she even wanted to become a professional MMA fighter. Turns out, one different decision and Banks could have been a UFC star instead of a WWE star.

8. Snoop Dogg and Brandy Norwood are Sasha Bank’s cousins

Snoop Dogg has appeared on WWE TV on a number of occasions. Turns out he is Sasha Bank’s cousin. Apart from him, Sasha is also related to Brandy Norwood who is a popular singer and a former judge on America's Got Talent. Another celebrity related to Sasha Banks and Brandy Norwood is the singer Ray J.

9. Sasha loves K-Pop and Anime

Sasha Banks has not only been a fan of the All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling while growing up but has also followed Asian Pop culture for quite a while now. She loves K-pop music and Japanese Anime.