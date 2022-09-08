9 Mila Kunis movies to watch before Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ releases
Netflix recently dropped the release date of Mila Kunis starrer Luckiest Girl Alive. Until then, here are the best Mila Kunis movies you should watch.
The upcoming Mila Kunis starrer “Luckiest Girl Alive” is the Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s bestselling 2015 novel of the same name. This American mystery thriller directed by Mike Barker is all set to make its premiere in cinemas on September 30, 2022, and will be available to stream on Netflix from October 7, 2022, onwards.
Kunis brings to life the character of Ani FaNelli who is a New York Times Magazine editor. Ani is shown to live the dream New York City life until she meets a director of a true crime documentary who forces her to confront a past that jeopardizes her future. Until this potential thriller blockbuster is out there, here are the Mila Kunis movies you must watch.
About Mila Kunis,
Ever since her debut in the 90s sitcom 'That 70's Show' Milena Markovna popularly known as Mila Kunis has been a big name in the entertainment industry. In her two-decade-long career, Kunis has delivered a string of Hollywood hits. Here is a list of top Mila Kunis movies to binge-watch the best of her work.
9 Mila Kunis movies that are worth watching
1. Black Swan (2010)
IMDb rating: 8
If you are looking for a Mila Kunis starrer, Black Swan definitely tops the list. With an IMDB rating of 8/10, this drama thriller is definitely a masterpiece. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, this film features a star cast that included, Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman. Kunis who’s mostly known for romantic comedies and dramas plays a pretty challenging yet convincing role in this 2010 movie. The thriller movie revolves around a story of a ballet dancer who struggles while preparing herself for her role in "Swan Lake." The movie received five Oscar nominations and is one of the best works by Kunis.
2. Friends With Benefits (2011)
IMDb rating: 6.5
This is another unmissable movie starring Kunis. Release in 2011, Friends with Benefits is a fantastic American romantic comedy film starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake in lead roles. Directed by Will Gluck this film revolves around the characters Dylan Harper played by Timberlake and Jamie Rellis played by Kunis. The couple meets in New York City and believes they can add sex to their friendship without any complications. They call themselves friends with benefits. Over time, they realize they have feelings for each other. One of the best roles by Kunis, watch this movie if you like totally entertaining, but wholesome cliches.
3. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
IMDb rating: 7.1
Another hit Hollywood movie starring Kunis is Forgetting Sarah Marshall. This 2008 American comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller has an amazing cast that includes How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel, Good Place’s Kristen Bell, Russell Brand along with Mila Kunis. With a star-filled cast, this movie follows a storyline where a recently broken-up man recently goes to Hawaii for a vacation. To his surprise, on his vacation, he finds his ex with her new boyfriend. With a hilariously quirky setting and an IMDB rating of 7.1, this movie is hard to pass. It’s one of the best romantic comedies out there.
4. The Book Of Eli (2010)
IMDb rating: 6.9
Another movie that’s an action-adventure drama starring Kunis is The Book Of Eli. This movie revolves around the post-apocalyptic story of Denzel Washington. He travels to America to protect a secret book that is the key to saving mankind. With a star cast including Kunis, Gary Oldman, and Ray Stevenson, this classic dystopian film is another masterpiece delivered by the actress.
5. Ted (2012)
IMDb rating: 6.9
This American adult comedy, 2012 film is another Kunis starrer that you must watch. Directed and written by Seth MacFarlane MacFarlane, Ted revolves around the tale of a man called John Bennett played by Mark Wahlberg. Bennett is from Boston with a childhood wish of bringing his bear friend called Ted to life. If you like comedy, this is the movie you must go for. With an absolutely cringy but hilarious milieu, this comedy is a must-watch.
6. Oz The Great And Powerful (2013)
IMDb rating: 6.3
Another Kunis starrer that’s a fantastic family fantasy adventure is Oz The Great And Powerful. Although the movie received a rating of just 6.3, the movie is actually pretty entertaining. The story revolves around a circus magician who reaches the magical land of Oz. With James Franco in the lead role, along with a string of cast members like Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, Joey King, and Mila Kunis, as the Wicked Witches, this Sam Raimi movie is just the perfect light-hearted, family movie.
7. Date Night (2010)
IMDb rating: 6.3
Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Josh Klausner, this romantic comedy called Date Night is a Newyork City Tale. A married couple played by Steve Carell and Tina Fey are caught up in an identity crisis. This American romantic comedy crime film also has stars like Mila Kunis, Mark Wahlberg, Taraji P. Henson, James Franco, and Kristen Wiig. The movie is beyond entertaining. Watch it for a fun laughter-filled evening.
8. Bad Moms (2016)
IMDb rating: 6.2
Another American comedy where Mila Kunis looks as spectacular as ever is Bad Moms. Kunis plays the role of an overworked mom along with an interesting star cast including Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, and Christina Applegate. The frustrated moms decide to ditch their responsibilities and have some fun. The movie is indeed a complete fun-filled adventure.
9. Third Person (2013)
IMDb rating: 6.3
Another romance drama delivered by Mila Kunis is this 2013 American movie called Third Person. Directed and written by Paul Haggis along with an ensemble cast including Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde, Kim Basinger, James Franco, and Adrien Brody, this movie revolves around the story of three couples. If you like star-filled dramas filled with love, humor, and adventure, this is the one. The movie premiered in 2013 at the Toronto Film Festival.
When it comes to Mila Kunis movies, there are so many more iconic movies out there including Four Good Days, Spy Who Dumped Me, Jupiter Ascending, and The Book Of Eli among many others. But, the fans are most excited about the upcoming Netflix mystery called The Luckiest Girl Alive. The movie is based on a best-selling novel of the same name. It will premiere in theatres on September 30th and will stream on Netflix from October 7, 2022, onwards.
