9 OTT Releases This Week (April 27- May 3, 2026): The House of the Spirits, Widow’s Bay and Swapped

The last week of April is offering a bunch of thrillers, romances, and even one animated release on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. Check out the full list of films and shows releasing digitally this week, below.

1. Straight to Hell

The story of Japan's most famous fortune-teller, Kazuko Hosoki, is not as simple as it seems, as even before her popularity, she crawled out of economic troubles to rise to the top. The biographical drama covers her life from the age of 17 to 66, including how she became a Guinness World Record holder from being a nightlife worker in her teens and twenties.

Cast: Erika Toda, Sairi Ito, Toko Miura, Eita Okuno, Kentaro Tamura, Ayumu Nakajima, and Gaku Hosokawa

Erika Toda, Sairi Ito, Toko Miura, Eita Okuno, Kentaro Tamura, Ayumu Nakajima, and Gaku Hosokawa Director: Tomoyuki Takimoto,

Tomoyuki Takimoto, Genre: Biography, Drama, Isao Oba

Biography, Drama, Isao Oba Language: Japanese

Japanese Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 27, 2026

2. Should I Marry A Murderer?

Over two parts in the story, Should I Marry A Murderer? showcases how her farmer husband, Alexander "Sandy" McKellar, confesses in 2020 to colluding with his twin brother Robert and taking the life of Tony Parsons, a 63-year-old former Royal Navy submariner and charity cyclist in 2017 by being involved in a hit-and-run case. It covers her journey of collecting evidence while not letting him catch hold of her plan.

Cast: Caroline Muirhead

Caroline Muirhead Director: Jo Shallott

Jo Shallott Genre: True Crime, Docuseries

True Crime, Docuseries Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 29, 2026

3. The House of the Spirits

Based on the Isabel Allende novel of the same name, La casa de los espíritus, The House of the Spirits covers the story of the Trueba’s three generations spoken through the lives of Clara, Blanca, and Alba. Their societal, economic, and personal struggles, including romances and finances, are covered in the show.

Cast: Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace, Maribel Verdú, Juan Pablo Raba, Fernanda Urrejola, Dolores Fonzi, Eduard Fernández, Fernanda Castillo, Chiara Parravicini, Rochi Hernández

Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace, Maribel Verdú, Juan Pablo Raba, Fernanda Urrejola, Dolores Fonzi, Eduard Fernández, Fernanda Castillo, Chiara Parravicini, Rochi Hernández Director: Francisca Alegria, Andrés Wood

Francisca Alegria, Andrés Wood Genre: Drama, Family

Drama, Family Language: Spanish

Spanish Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: April 29, 2026

4. Widow’s Bay

Mayor Tom Loftis does not believe in the lore of the cursed island where he now resides, even as fellow residents warn him, and tries to prove them wrong. Soon, however, tourists begin arriving at the island, and the long-talked-about stories start coming true, shocking him and unsettling his position.

Cast: Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey

Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey Director: Katie Dippold

Katie Dippold Genre: Comedy, Horror

Comedy, Horror Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Streaming Date: April 29, 2026

5. Gold Land

Kim Hee Joo is a security screening officer at an international airport and ends up receiving a huge amount of gold due to her pilot boyfriend Lee Do Gyeong setting off her unexplored greed. She ends up getting involved with a hotel casino called Gold Land, loan sharks and gangs to fulfil her desire for collecting the maximum amount of gold possible.

Cast: Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, Lee Kwang Soo, Moon Jeong Hee

Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, Lee Kwang Soo, Moon Jeong Hee Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Kim Sung Hoon Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama

Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama Language: Korean

Korean Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu

Disney+, Hulu Streaming Date: April 29, 2026

6. Man on Fire

Based on the 1980 novel by A. J. Quinnell, John Creasy, a former Special Forces mercenary haunted by PTSD, tries to press restart on his life. However, his dead mentor’s daughter ends up as the target of the wrong crowd, and he begins to eye revenge, having to go to his violent ways.

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, Paul Ben-Victor, Bobby Cannavale

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, Paul Ben-Victor, Bobby Cannavale Director: Kyle Killen

Kyle Killen Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 30, 2026

7. Swapped

A small woodland mammal, known as the smallest creature in the valley, and a massive bird, which are both sworn enemies for life, end up swapping their bodies after encountering a magical plant. This sets them off on an adventurous journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and survival.

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer, Justina Machado

Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Cedric the Entertainer, Justina Machado Director: Nathan Greno

Nathan Greno Genre: Animated Comedy

Animated Comedy Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

8. Wuthering Heights

Loosely based on the 1847 novel of the same name by Emily Brontë, the film captures their first encounter, growing friendship in adulthood, desire for each other, and a troubled relationship with various partners, uncontained jealousy, and a strange love.

Cast: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell Director: Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell Genre: Romance, Period, Drama

Romance, Period, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

9. My Dearest Señorita

Based on the 1972 film of the same name, the film follows the life of Adela, who is raised in a conservative family and does not know much outside of it until they embark on a journey of self-discovery, ending up in Madrid eventually.

Cast: Elisabeth Martínez, Anna Castillo, Paco León, Nagore Aranburu, Manu Ríos, Eneko Sagardoy, Lola Rodríguez, María Galiana, Delphina Bianco

Elisabeth Martínez, Anna Castillo, Paco León, Nagore Aranburu, Manu Ríos, Eneko Sagardoy, Lola Rodríguez, María Galiana, Delphina Bianco Director: Fernando G. Molina

Fernando G. Molina Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Spanish

Spanish Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: May 1, 2026

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